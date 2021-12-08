Officials have identified three victims of recent fatal shootings in Minneapolis and Brooklyn Park, including a 5-year-old boy who authorities say was accidentally killed during the filming of a social media video.

The boy, identifiedin by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office as Lamar Antonio Scott, of Gary, Ind., was shot in the head Dec. 2 when authorities say a 13-year-old boy was handling a gun that accidentally discharged. Police say the two boys were at a home inthe 8000 block of N. Florida Avenue with a group of other youths, recording a video. Responding officers tried to revive the boy, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Medical examiners also identified the victims of two homicides in north Minneapolis.

In the first, Frederick Montgomery Franklin, 45, was shot in the back while at the Winner gas station at 626 W. Broadway, an intersection that has long history of gun violence. Surveillance video from the gas station apparently captured Franklin being shot by someone sitting in a van at one of the pumps. Authorities have since charged Decarlos D. Chopin, 31, with second-degree murder in the killing. Chopin, of South St. Paul, remains at large, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

About two-and-a-half hours later, officials say that Anthony Lamonte Edwards, 30, died from multiple gunshot wounds in a shooting at a home in the 3100 block of N. Logan Avenue.Another man was wounded in the same shooting, but is expected to survive.

No arrests had been announced in either shooting, which were the city's 92nd and 93rd homicides of the year, according to a Star Tribune database.

A news release from the Medical Examiner's Office also identified the victims of three west metro accidents.

Authorities said that 73-year-old Stephen Lee Andrews died of multiple blunt force injuries in a pedestrian-vehicle crash on Dec. 1 in the area of 155th Street W. & W. Chippendale Avenue in Rosemount. Andrews, authorities say, was walking his dog just after 5 p.m. when he was struck by a vehicle. The 32-year-old driver who allegedly hit the man remained on the scene and was cooperating with authorities, police said.

Authorities said that De'aunte Lashun Malone, 23, was driving in the vicinity of Golden Valley Road at Bassett Creek Drive, in Golden Valley, on Nov. 26 when his vehicle crashed. Malone, of St. Louis Park, was taken to an area hospital, where he died the following day; an autopsy concluded that his death was caused by "thermal, inhalation and blunt force injuries."

On Nov. 29, authorities say that Demonte Johntrell Latimore, 34, of St. Paul died of blunt force head injuries after the vehicle he was driving struck another vehicle. The crash happened in the area of E. Lake Street at Cedar Avenue in Minneapolis.

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly reported the city where a 5-year-old boy was shot and killed.