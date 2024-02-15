Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

GREEN BAY, Wis. — LJ Wells had 13 points in Northern Kentucky's 58-57 win over Green Bay on Wednesday night.

Northern Kentucky's Marques Warrick capped the scoring with five seconds left. Noah Reynolds missed a jumper to end it.

Wells also added nine rebounds for the Norse (14-12, 9-6 Horizon League). Keeyan Itejere added 12 points while finishing 5 of 6 from the floor, and they also had three steals. Randall Pettus II was 3-of-6 shooting (2 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 10 points.

Reynolds finished with 18 points and four assists for the Phoenix (17-10, 12-4). Preston Ruedinger added 10 points for Green Bay. Foster Wonders also had eight points. The loss broke the Phoenix's five-game winning streak.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.