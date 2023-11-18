Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Authorities are seeking answers after finding a body during a welfare check in downtown St. Paul Friday.

Police say that at 9:36 a.m. Friday a 911 caller requested a welfare check for a woman living on the 300 block of Cedar Street. Fire medics responded to the scene, but called police when they found the woman dead in her apartment.

The woman's name and the cause of her death will be released after an autopsy. This marks the 30th death in St. Paul this year. There were 33 by this time last year, according to a Star Tribune database.

Investigators ask people with information about the crime to call 651-266-5650.