Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Minnesota High School Football State Rankings

For Week of Sept. 18, 2023

Rankings based on the votes of media member across the state of Minnesota.

Includes first-place votes in parentheses, records, and total voting points.

1. Eden Prairie (12) 3-0 120

2. Lakeville South 3-0 106

3. Shakopee 3-0 92

4. Minnetonka 3-0 84

5. Anoka 3-0 68

6. Lakeville North 2-1 61

7. Forest Lake 2-1 42

8. Maple Grove 2-1 33

9. Stillwater 2-1 14

10. Champlin Park 2-1 11

Others receiving votes: Centennial 9, Eagan 9, Mounds View 6, Rosemount 2, Woodbury 2, Buffalo 1, Edina 1.

1. Mankato West (10) 3-0 116

2. Chanhassen (1) 3-0 107

3. Rogers 3-0 96

4. Brainerd (1) 3-0 89

5. Robbinsdale Armstrong 3-0 65

6. Alexandria 3-0 60

7. Sauk Rapids-Rice 3-0 42

8. Andover 2-1 21

9. St. Thomas Academy 2-1 16

10. Robbinsdale Cooper 2-1 13

Others receiving votes: Elk River 12, Owatonna 7, Mahtomedi 5, Moorhead 4, New Prague 3, Spring Lake Park 2, Bloomington Jefferson 1, Cambridge-Isanti 1, Northfield 1.

1. Hutchinson (10) 3-0 120

2. Becker 3-0 104

3. Orono 3-0 88

4. Byron 3-0 80

5. Detroit Lakes 3-0 68

6. Mound-Westonka 3-0 56

7. Totino-Grace 2-1 51

8. Chisago Lakes 3-0 33

9. Princeton 3-0 26

10. Duluth Denfeld 3-0 11

Others receiving votes: Rocori 6, Simley 5, Kasson-Mantorville 4, Hermantown 3, North Branch 3, Little Falls 1, Rocori 1.

1. Dassel-Cokato (6) 3-0 109

2. Stewartville (3) 3-0 106

3. Esko (3) 3-0 101

4. Fairmont 3-0 85

5. Pequot Lakes 3-0 57

6. Annandale 3-0 55

7. New London-Spicer 2-1 45

8. Morris Area/C-A 3-0 26

9. Minneapolis North 2-1 14

10. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 2-1 9

Others receiving votes: Waseca 8, Pierz 6, Watertown-Mayer 5, Glencoe-Silver Lake 3, Albany 1, Rochester Lourdes 1, Rockford 1, St. Croix Lutheran 1.

1. Barnesville (5) 3-0 108

2. Caledonia (5) 3-0 106

3. Chatfield (1) 3-0 98

4. Eden Valley-Watkins 3-0 79

5. Cannon Falls 3-0 72

6. Jackson County Central 3-0 66

7. St. Agnes (1) 3-0 51

8. Holdingford 3-0 28

9. Barnum 3-0 25

10. Norwood Young America 3-0 12

Others receiving votes: Osakis 7, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 6, Dover-Eyota 4, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 3, Pelican Rapids 3.

1. Minneota (9) 3-0 112

2. Springfield (2) 3-0 102

3. Fillmore Central (1) 3-0 85

4. Mayer Lutheran 3-0 68

5. (tie) Lester Prairie 3-0 64

5. (tie) Mahnomen/Waubun 3-0 64

7. Goodhue 3-0 51

8. BOLD 2-1 49

9. Upsala/Swanville 3-0 24

10. Braham 3-0 14

Others receiving votes: Ada-Borup-West 8, Sleepy Eye United 6, Parkers Prairie 4, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 4, Barnum 2, Canby 2, Holdingford 2, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 1.

1. Mountain Iron-Buhl (9) 3-0 117

2. Spring Grove (2) 4-0 105

3. Fertile-Beltrami (1) 3-0 97

4. Cherry 3-0 80

5. Kittson Co. Central 3-0 68

6. (tie) Nevis 3-0 44

6 (tie) Ogilvie 4-0 44

8. Edgerton 3-0 34

9. Ottertail Central 3-0 24

10. LeRoy-Ostrander 3-0 16

Others receiving votes: Fosston 7, Hills-Beaver Creek 7, Kingsland 6, Southland 4, Border West 2, Clearbrook-Gonvick 2, Blackduck 1, Hancock 1, Little Fork-Big Falls 1.