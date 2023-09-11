Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Minnesota High School Football State Rankings

For Week of Sept. 11, 2023

Rankings based on the votes of media member across the state of Minnesota.

Includes first-place votes in parentheses, records, and total voting points.

NINE-MAN

1. Mountain Iron-Buhl (6) 2-0 100

2. Spring Grove (3) 2-0 88

3. Fertile-Beltrami (1) 2-0 64

4. Kittson Co. Central 2-0 55

5. Cherry 2-0 52

6, Nevis (1) 2-0 45

7. Ogilvie 2-0 39

8. Edgerton 2-0 33

9. Ottertail Central 2-0 25

10. Houston 2-0 22

Others receiving votes: Keliher-Northome 17, Clearbrook-Convick 15, Stephen-Argyle 12, Kingsland 11, Cedar Mountain 8, LeRoy-Ostrander 8, Hills/Beaver Creek 5, Red Rock Central 4, Southland 4, New Ulm Cathedral 3, Border West 2, Hancock 1, Win-E-Mac 1

CLASS 1A

1. Minneota (4) 2-0 80

2. BOLD (2) 2-0 76

3. Springfield (2) 2-0 64

4. Fillmore Central (2) 2-0 57

5. Mayer Lutheran 2-0 53

6. Mahnomen/Waubun 2-0 51

7. Lester Prairie 2-0 35

8. Goodhue (1) 2-0 34

9. Upsala/Swanville 2-0 26

10. Ada-Borup-West 2-0 22

Others receiving votes: Braham 20, Bethlehem Academy 12, Browerville-Eagle Valley 11, Parkers Prairie 11, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 11, Red Lake County 10, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 8, Kenyon-Wanamingo 8, Canby 6, Sleepy Eye United 5

CLASS 2A

1. (tie) Barnesville (5) 2-0 ' 86

1. (tie) Caledonia (3) 2-0 86

3. Chatfield (2) 2-0 81

4. Eden Valley-Watkins 2-0 69

5. Cannon Falls 2-0 58

6. Jackson County Central 2-0 55

7. (tie) St. Agnes (1), 2-0 23

7. (tie) Osakis 2-0 23

9. Holdingford 2-0 22

10. Barnum 2-0 21

Others receiving votes: Pelican Rapids 19, Norwood-Young America 14, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 10, Triton 10, Moose Lake/Willow River 7, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 6, Dover-Eyota 4, Park Rapids 4, International Falls 3, Pipestone Area 3, Paynesville 2

CLASS 3A

1. Dassel-Cokato (2) 2-0 87

2. Esko (3) 2-0 82

3. Stewartville (3) 2-0 79

4. New London-Spicer (3) 2-0 76

5. Fairmont 2-0 66

6. Watertown-Mayer 2-0 50

7. Annandale 2-0 49

8. Jordan 2-0 26

9. Pequot Lakes 2-0 22

10. St. Croix Lutheran (2-0) 20

Others receiving votes: Minneapolis North 15, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 10, Morris Area 7, Pierz 4, Two Harbors 4, Waseca 4, Foley 3, Milaca 2, Rochester Lourdes 1

CLASS 4A

1. Hutchinson (8) 2-0 97

2. Becker (2) 2-0 87

3. Totino-Grace (1) 2-0 75

4. Orono 2-0 72

5. Byron 2-0 46

6. Detroit Lakes 2-0 45

7. Mound-Westonks 2-0 36

8. Hermantown 2-0 34

9. Chisago Lakes 2-0 29

10. New Ulm 2-0 26

Others receiving votes: Princeton 20, Simley 7, Minneapolis Henry 6, Rocori 6, Duluth Denfeld 4, Fridley 4, Kasson-Mantorville 2, Little Falls 1

CLASS 5A

1. Mankato West (9) 2-0 106

2. Chanhassen (1) 2-0 87

3. Rogers 2-0 84

4. Brainerd (1) 2-0 78

5. Robb. Armstrong 2-0 40

6. Alexandria 2-0 39

7. New Prague 2-0 32

8. Robb. Cooper 2-0 26

9. Sauk Rapids-Rice 2-0 23

10. Andover 1-1 22

Others receiving votes: Mankato East 20, Elk River 15, St. Thomas Academy 7, Bemidji 6, Cretin-Derham Hall 5, Mahtomedi 5, Monticello 5, Hastings 3, Moorhead 2

CLASS 6A

1. Eden Prairie (8) 2-0 106

2. Lakeville South (1) 2-0 84

3. Lakeville North (1) 2-0 80

4. Shakopee (1) 2-0 79

5. Minnetonka 2-0 74

6. Centennial 2-0 61

7. Anoka 2-0 31

8. Mounds View 2-0 26

9. Rosemount 1-1 17

10. Forest Lake 1-1 15

Others receiving votes: Maple Grove 12, East Ridge 7, Champlin Park 5, Stillwater 4, Prior Lake 2, Wayzata 2, Edina 1.

_____