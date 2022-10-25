Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Minnesota High School Football State Rankings

For Week of Sept. 28, 2022

Rankings based on the votes of media member across the state of Minnesota.

Includes first-place votes in parentheses, records, and total voting points.

1. Maple Grove (8) 8-0 89

2. Rosemount (1) 8-0 82

3. Eden Prairie 6-2 71

4. Lakeville South 6-2 64

5. Centennial 6-2 49

6. Stillwater 7-1 48

7. Prior Lake 5-3 26

8. Shakopee 5-3 16

9. White Bear Lake 6-2 16

10. Woodbury 6-2 15

Also receiving votes: East Ridge 9, Forest Lake 7, Eagan 3.

1. Mankato West (7) 8-0 87

2. St. Thomas Academy (2) 8-0 82

3. Elk River 8-0 74

4. Mahtomedi 7-1 61

5. Chanhassen 7-1 52

6. Rochester Mayo 7-1 46

7. St. Francis 7-1 27

8. Waconia 6-2 22

9. Bloomington Kennedy 7-1 11

(tie) Spring Lake Park 6-2 11

Also receiving votes: Andover 6, Robbinsdale Armstrong 6, Chaska 5, Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, St. Paul Harding/Humboldt 2.

1. Stewartville (6) 8-0 82

2. Hutchinson (1) 7-1 79

3. Mound Westonka (1) 8-0 71

4. Becker (1) 7-1 68

5. Marshall 8-0 52

6. Grand Rapids 8-0 48

7. Simley 7-1 40

8. Rocori 6-2 26

9. Fridley 6-2 12

10. Hermantown 6-2 10

Also receiving votes: Kasson-Mantorville 6, Winona 1.

1. Esko (7) 8-0 85

2. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (2) 8-0 82

3. Dassel-Cokato 7-1 69

4. Rochester Lourdes 7-1 62

5. Cannon Falls 7-1 51

6. Waseca 7-1 48

7. Watertown-Mayer 7-1 37

8. Milaca 7-1 32

9. New London-Spicer 6-2 17

10. Fairmont 6-2 8

Also receiving votes: Providence Academy 4, Minneapolis Henry 1.

1. Chatfield (8) 8-0 89

2. Minneapolis North (1) 8-0 80

3. Barnesville 8-0 72

4. Jackson County Central 8-0 61

5. Eden Valley-Watkins 8-0 54

6. Kimball Area 8-0 36

(tie) St. Clair/Mankato Loyola 8-0 36

8. Caledonia 6-2 24

9. St. Agnes 7-1 16

10. Osakis 7-1 7

Also receiving votes: Moose Lake-Willow River 6, Rush City 5, Blue Earth Area 4, Royalton 4, Concordia Academy 1.

1. Lester Prairie (8) 8-0 89

2. Fillmore Central 8-0 75

3. Deer River (1) 8-0 71

4. Lakeview 7-1 51

5. BOLD 7-1 49

6. Dawson-Boyd 7-1 37

7. New York Mills 7-1 35

8. Mahnomen/Waubun 7-1 34

9. Mayer Lutheran 6-2 25

10. Minneota 6-2 16

Also receiving votes: Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 8, Ada-Borup/West 4, Martin County West 2, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 1.

1. Wheaton/Herm.-Norcross (5) 8-0 86

2. Fertile-Beltrami (2) 8-0 74

3. Spring Grove (2) 8-0 69

4. Mountain Iron-Buhl 8-0 66

5. Renville County West 8-0 57

6. Kittson County Central 8-0 42

7. Lanesboro 7-1 33

8. Hancock 7-1 21

9. Verndale 7-1 20

10. Cherry 7-1 16

Also receiving votes: Nevis 7, Mabel-Canton 1, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 1.

The 2022 panel of media voters: Gary Gionbetti, Mesabi Tribune; Jace Frederick, St. Paul Pioneer Press; Randy Shaver, KARE-11 TV; Chad Courrier, Mankato Free Press; Brian Jerzak, Prep Redzone.com; Joe Brown, West Central Tribune, Willmar; Pat Ruff and Alex VandenHouten, Rochester Post Bulletin; Ron Haggstrom, Star Tribune; David La Vaque, Star Tribune; Jim Paulsen, Star Tribune.