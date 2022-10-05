Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Minnesota High School Football State Rankings

For Week of Sept. 28, 2022

Rankings based on the votes of media member across the state of Minnesota.

Includes first-place votes in parentheses, records, and total voting points.

1. Maple Grove (8) 5-0 89

2. Rosemount (1) 5-0 82

3. Eden Prairie 4-1 68

4. Stillwater 5-0 65

5. Prior Lake 4-1 49

6. Shakopee 4-1 39

7. Lakeville South 3-2 38

8. Forest Lake 5-0 34

9. Centennial 4-1 9

(tie) East Ridge 3-2 9

Others receiving votes: Woodbury 7, Minnetonka 5, Blaine 1.

1. Mankato West (8) 5-0 96

2. St. Thomas Academy (2) 5-0 89

3. Elk River 5-0 79

4. Mahtomedi 5-0 75

5. Robbinsdale Armstrong 5-0 59

6. Sauk Rapids-Ricer 5-0 36

7. Chanhassen 4-1 34

(tie) St. Francis 5-0 34

9. Rochester Mayo 4-1 33

10. Waconia 4-1 9

Others receiving votes: Spring Lake Park 5, Bloomington Kennedy 1.

1. Stewartville (6) 5-0 89

2. Hutchinson (2) 4-1 85

3. Simley (1) 5-0 83

4. Mound Westonka 5-0 67

5. Becker (1) 4-1 52

6. Rocori 5-1 50

7. Marshall 5-0 45

8. Grand Rapids 5-0 40

9. North Branch 4-1 13

10. Kasson-Mantorville 4-1 10

Others receiving votes: Holy Angels 6, Winona 4, Richfield 3, Detroit Lakes 1, Princeton 1, Pequot Lakes 1.

1. Esko (7) 5-0 92

2. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (2) 5-0 83

3. Milaca (1) 5-0 80

4. Dassel-Cokato 4-1 56

5. Rochester Lourdes 4-1 48

6. Rochester Lourdes 4-1 48

7. Plainview-Elgin-Millville 4-1 38

(tie) Waseca 4-1 38

9. Watertown-Mayer 4-1 22

10. Minneapolis Henry 5-0 19

Others receiving votes: Pierz 14, New London-Spicer 6, Aitkin 5, Zimmerman 4, Pequot Lakes 1.

1. Chatfield (8) 5-0 97

2. Minneapolis North 5-0 84

3. Caledonia (2) 5-0 81

4. Barnesville 5-0 73

5. Jackson County Central 5-0 59

6. Pipestone Area 5-0 47

7. Eden Valley-Watkins 5-0 39

8. Kimball Area 5-0 22

9. Concordia Academy 5-0 21

10. St. Clair/Mankato Loyola 5-0 16

Others receiving votes: Rush City 4, Blue Earth Area 3, West Central Area/Ashby 2.

1. BOLD (6) 5-0 92

2. Lester Prairie (2) 5-0 80

3. New York Mills (2) 5-0 77

4. Mahnomen/Waubun 5-0 66

5. Fillmore Central 5-0 58

6. Deer River 5-0 48

7. Mayer Lutheran 4-1 43

8. Minneota 4-1 30

9. Martin County West 5-0 23

10. Lakeview 4-1 16

Others receiving votes: Dawson Boyd 6, Ottertail Central 3, Rushford-Peterson 3, Braham 2, Chisholm 2.

1. Wheaton/Herman-Norcross (5) 5-0 90

2. Lanesboro (1) 5-0 77

3. Fertile-Beltrami (2) 5-0 76

4. Mountain Iron-Buhl 5-0 66

5. Spring Grove (1) 5-0 63

6. Verndale (1) 5-0 59

7. Renville County West 5-0 51

8. Kittson Co. Central 5-0 25

9. Cherry 5-0 24

10. Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 5-0 6

Others receiving votes: Hills-Beaver Creek 5, Mabel-Canton 5, Hancock 3, Cedar Mountain 1.

____

The panel of media voters: Randy Shaver, KARE-11 TV; Joe Brown, West Central Tribune, Willmar; Pat Ruff and Alex VandenHouten, Rochester Post Bulletin; Ron Haggstrom, Star Tribune; David La Vaque, Star Tribune; Chad Courrier, Mankato Free Press; Brian Jerzak, Prep Redzone.com; Jim Paulsen, Star Tribune; Jace Frederick, St. Paul Pioneer Press; Gary Gionbetti, Mesabi Tribune.