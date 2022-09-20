Minnesota High School Football State Rankings
For Week of Sept. 21, 2022
Rankings based on the votes of media member across the state of Minnesota.
Includes first-place votes in parentheses and total voting points.
1. Eden Prairie (9) 90
2. Maple Grove 80
3. Prior Lake 67
4. Stillwater 57
5. Lakeville South 55
6. Rosemont 44
7. Woodbury 41
8. Shakopee 30
9. Forest Lake 17
10. Minnestonka 16
1. Mankato West (9) 99
2. St. Thomas Academy 87
3. Elk River 75
4. Mahtomedi 74
5. Chanhassen 61
6. Robbinsdale Armstrong 39
(tie) Rochester Mayo 39
8. Spring Lake Park 22
9. Sauk Rapida-Rice 13
10. SP Harding/Humboldt 12
Others receiving votes: Chaska 11, St. Francis 10, Andover 3, Waconia 1.
1. Hutchison (9) 99
2. Rocori 78
3. Stewartville 66
4. Simley 62
5. Holy Angels 57
6. Princeton 39
7. Mound Westonka 38
8. Marshall 34
9. Grand Rapids 21
10. Richfield 15
Others receiving votes: Kasson-Mantorville 11, North Branch 8, Becker 5, Detroit Lakes 5, Byron 4, Winona 4, Fridley 2.
1. Cannon Falls (8) 98
2. Esko (1) 81
3. Pierz (1) 76
4. Watertown-Mayer 63
5. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 60
6. Milaca 44
7. Plainview-Elgin-Millville 38
8. Aitkin 36
9. Dassel-Cokato 12
10. Waseca 9
Others receiving votes: Providence Academy 8, Minneapolis Henry 6, Fairmont 3, Rochester Lourdes 3, Two Harbors 3, Zimmerman 3, New London-Spicer 2, Belle Plaine 1.
1. Chatfield (9) 98
2. Minneapolis North 84
3. Caledonia (1) 79
4. Barnesville 65
5. Jackson Co. Central 59
6. Pipestone Area 48
7. Eden Valley-Watkins 42
8. Royalton 22
9. Kimball Area 12
10. Concordia Academy 10
Others receiving votes: Osakis 9, St. Clair/Loyola 9, Blue Earth Area 5, Norwood Young America 2, West Central Area/Ashby 2, Maple River 1.
1. Minneota (8) 98
2. BOLD 65
(tie) Mayer Lutheran (1) 65
4. Lester Prairie (1) 58
5. New York Mills 57
6. Fillmore Central 52
7. Mahnomen/Waubun 45
8. Kerkhover-Murdock-Sunburg 34
9. Deer River 32
10. Ottertail Central 9
Others receiving votes: Lakeview 7, Martin County West 6, Pine River-Backus 3, Bethlehem Academy 5, Red Lake County Central 3, Murray County Central 2, Randolph 2, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 2, Chisholm 1.
1. Norcross (4) 85
2. Lanesboro (2) 76
3. Fertile-Beltrami (2) 70
4. Mountain Iron-Buhl 68
5. Hills-Beaver Creek 57
6. Spring Grove (1) 49
7. Verndale (1) 46
8. Renville County West 31
9. Hancock 24
10. Kittson County Central 21
Others receiving votes: Osakis Nevis 7, Grand Meadow 6, Cherry 5, Mabel-Canton 5, Red Rock Central 1, Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal 1.