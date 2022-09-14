Minneapolis — The Associated Press state high school football polls for the week of September 12, first-place votes in parentheses, record and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers:

6A

1. Lakeville South (6) 2-0 60

2. (tie) Eden Prairie 2-0 50

2. (tie) Maple Grove 2-0 50

4. Prior Lake 2-0 40

5. Stillwater 2-0 33

6. Minnetonka 2-0 29

7. Woodbury 2-0 25

8. Rosemount 2-0 18

9. Shakopee 1-1 17

10. Forest Lake 2-0 7

Others receiving votes: Centennial 1, Champlin Park 1.

5A

1. Mankato West (5) 2-0 68

2. St. Thomas Academy (2) 2-0 64

3. Elk River 2-0 52

4. Mahtomedi 2-0 46

5. Spring Lake Park 2-0 39

6. Chanhassen 2-0 34

7. Rochester Mayo 2-0 27

8. Rob. Armstrong 2-0 21

9. Sauk Rapids-Rice 2-0 7

(tie) St. Paul Humboldt/Harding 2-0 7

Others receiving votes: Chaska 5, St. Francis 5, Tartan 4, Andover 2, Rogers 2, Bloomington Kennedy 1, Waconia 1.

4A

1. Hutchinson (7) 3-0 70

2. Rocori 3-0 56

3. Stewartville 2-0 40

4. Byron 2-0 36

5. Simley 2-0 34

6. Holy Angels 2-0 30

7. Mound Westonka 2-0 22

8. Princeton 2-0 19

9. Marshall 2-0 17

10. Cloquet 2-0 12

Others receiving votes: North Branch 11, Detroit Lakes 9, Grand Rapids 7, Minneapolis South 7, Kasson-Mantorville 6, Becker 5, Jordan 4.

3A

1. Cannon Falls (5) 2-0 65

2. Esko (2) 2-0 48

(tie) Pierz 2-0 48

4. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 2-0 35

5. Watertown-Mayer 2-0 32

6. Plainview-Elgin-Mill. 1-1 26

7. Milaca 2-0 24

8. Two Harbors 2-0 20

9. Aitkin 2-0 18

10. Belle Plaine 2-0 13

Other receiving votes: Perham 12, Tri-City United 12, Dassel-Dokato 11, Minneapolis Henry 9, St. Croix Lutheran 5, Fairmont 3, Zimmerman 3, Waseca 2

2A

1. Chatfield (5) 2-0 67

2. Minneapolis North 2-0 59

3. Caledonia (2) 2-0 54

4. Barnesville 2-0 43

5. Pipestone Are 2-0 36

6. Jackson Co. Central 2-0 26

7. Eden Valley-Watkins 2-0 25

8. Blue Earth Area 2-0 18

9. Royalton 2-0 14

10. Kimball Area 2-0 12

Others receiving votes: Wadena-Deer Creek 9, Concordia Academy 6, Norwood Young America 5, Osakis 5, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 4, Hinckley-Finlayson 3, West Central Area-Ashby 3, Maple River 2, Pelican Rapids 2.

1A

1. Minneota (2) 2-0 64

2. Mayer Lutheran (5) 2-0 63

3. BOLD 2-0 37

4. New York Mills 2-0 33

5. Lester Prairie 2-0 29

6. Mahnoment-Waubun 2-0 28

7. Fillmore Central 2-0 24

8. Murray Co. Central 2-0 23

9. Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sun. 2-0 22

(tie) Randolph 2-0 22

Others receiving votes: Deer River 15, Ottertail Central 8, Lakeview 7, Kenyon-Wanamingo 6, Red Lake County 4, Martin County West 2.

9-man

1. Wheaton/Herman Norcross (2) 2-0 49

2. Lanesboro (2) 2-0 42

3. Mountain Iron-Buhl 2-0 36

4. Fertile-Beltrami (1) 2-0 35

5. Hills-Beaver Creek 2-0 28

6. Spring Grove 2-0 26

7. Verndale 2-0 24

(tie) Red Rock Central 2-0 24

9. Kittson Central 2-0 21

(tie) Mabel-Canton (1) 2-0 21

Others receiving votes: LeRoy-Ostrander (1) 14, Renville Co. West 13, Cherry 9, Nevis 8, Grand Meadow 6, Win-E-Mac 2.