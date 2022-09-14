Minneapolis — The Associated Press state high school football polls for the week of September 12, first-place votes in parentheses, record and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers:
6A
1. Lakeville South (6) 2-0 60
2. (tie) Eden Prairie 2-0 50
2. (tie) Maple Grove 2-0 50
4. Prior Lake 2-0 40
5. Stillwater 2-0 33
6. Minnetonka 2-0 29
7. Woodbury 2-0 25
8. Rosemount 2-0 18
9. Shakopee 1-1 17
10. Forest Lake 2-0 7
Others receiving votes: Centennial 1, Champlin Park 1.
5A
1. Mankato West (5) 2-0 68
2. St. Thomas Academy (2) 2-0 64
3. Elk River 2-0 52
4. Mahtomedi 2-0 46
5. Spring Lake Park 2-0 39
6. Chanhassen 2-0 34
7. Rochester Mayo 2-0 27
8. Rob. Armstrong 2-0 21
9. Sauk Rapids-Rice 2-0 7
(tie) St. Paul Humboldt/Harding 2-0 7
Others receiving votes: Chaska 5, St. Francis 5, Tartan 4, Andover 2, Rogers 2, Bloomington Kennedy 1, Waconia 1.
4A
1. Hutchinson (7) 3-0 70
2. Rocori 3-0 56
3. Stewartville 2-0 40
4. Byron 2-0 36
5. Simley 2-0 34
6. Holy Angels 2-0 30
7. Mound Westonka 2-0 22
8. Princeton 2-0 19
9. Marshall 2-0 17
10. Cloquet 2-0 12
Others receiving votes: North Branch 11, Detroit Lakes 9, Grand Rapids 7, Minneapolis South 7, Kasson-Mantorville 6, Becker 5, Jordan 4.
3A
1. Cannon Falls (5) 2-0 65
2. Esko (2) 2-0 48
(tie) Pierz 2-0 48
4. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 2-0 35
5. Watertown-Mayer 2-0 32
6. Plainview-Elgin-Mill. 1-1 26
7. Milaca 2-0 24
8. Two Harbors 2-0 20
9. Aitkin 2-0 18
10. Belle Plaine 2-0 13
Other receiving votes: Perham 12, Tri-City United 12, Dassel-Dokato 11, Minneapolis Henry 9, St. Croix Lutheran 5, Fairmont 3, Zimmerman 3, Waseca 2
2A
1. Chatfield (5) 2-0 67
2. Minneapolis North 2-0 59
3. Caledonia (2) 2-0 54
4. Barnesville 2-0 43
5. Pipestone Are 2-0 36
6. Jackson Co. Central 2-0 26
7. Eden Valley-Watkins 2-0 25
8. Blue Earth Area 2-0 18
9. Royalton 2-0 14
10. Kimball Area 2-0 12
Others receiving votes: Wadena-Deer Creek 9, Concordia Academy 6, Norwood Young America 5, Osakis 5, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 4, Hinckley-Finlayson 3, West Central Area-Ashby 3, Maple River 2, Pelican Rapids 2.
1A
1. Minneota (2) 2-0 64
2. Mayer Lutheran (5) 2-0 63
3. BOLD 2-0 37
4. New York Mills 2-0 33
5. Lester Prairie 2-0 29
6. Mahnoment-Waubun 2-0 28
7. Fillmore Central 2-0 24
8. Murray Co. Central 2-0 23
9. Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sun. 2-0 22
(tie) Randolph 2-0 22
Others receiving votes: Deer River 15, Ottertail Central 8, Lakeview 7, Kenyon-Wanamingo 6, Red Lake County 4, Martin County West 2.
9-man
1. Wheaton/Herman Norcross (2) 2-0 49
2. Lanesboro (2) 2-0 42
3. Mountain Iron-Buhl 2-0 36
4. Fertile-Beltrami (1) 2-0 35
5. Hills-Beaver Creek 2-0 28
6. Spring Grove 2-0 26
7. Verndale 2-0 24
(tie) Red Rock Central 2-0 24
9. Kittson Central 2-0 21
(tie) Mabel-Canton (1) 2-0 21
Others receiving votes: LeRoy-Ostrander (1) 14, Renville Co. West 13, Cherry 9, Nevis 8, Grand Meadow 6, Win-E-Mac 2.