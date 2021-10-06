Minneapolis — The Associated Press state high school football polls for the week of October 6, first-place votes in parentheses, record and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers:

Others receiving votes: Anoka 5, East Ridge 3, Prior Lake 1.

Others receiving votes: Robbinsdale Armstrong 4, Mankato East 2, Elk River 1, New Prague 1, Monticello 1,

Others receiving votes: SMB-Wolfpack 8, Zimmerman 2, Richfield 2, Cloquet 1, Simley 1,

Others receiving votes: Aitkin 12, Waseca 8, Esko 4,

Others receiving votes: St. Agnes 3, Rush City 2.

Others receiving votes: Dawson-Boyd 5, Deer River 4, New York Mills 3, Fillmore Central 1.

Others receiving votes: Nevis 10, Grand Meadow 9, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 5, Kittson County Central 4, LeRoy-Ostrander 2, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 2, Wheaton Herman Norcross 2.