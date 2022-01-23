A shooting at a funeral in Minneapolis and back-to-back homicides in St. Paul over the weekend have loved ones and investigators grappling with ongoing violence across the Twin Cities in the new year.

Within about 24 hours in St. Paul, two women were killed in separate violent incidents in the North End neighborhood. One woman was fatally shot during an argument and another woman was beaten to death. Suspects have been arrested in both cases.

St. Paul police have reason to believe both incidents were the result of domestic violence. Police spokesman Steve Linders urged women in abusive relationships to seek help.

"Sadly in these cases, it's too late for the victims," Linder said. "Maybe someone is out there that will see this and know there is help available... They don't have to suffer in silence or alone and continue to be victimized. "

The Saint Paul & Ramsey County Domestic Abuse Intervention Project is available 24/7 by calling (651) 645-2824. Those outside Ramsey County can call the Minnesota Domestic Violence Crisis Line at 1-866-223-1111.

The beating death of a woman in St. Paul on Saturday was the city's fifth homicide this year, with the past three killings in the capitol city all occurring within the span of a week. This year, St. Paul is outpacing Minneapolis, which recorded its third homicide on Thursday with a drive-by shooting that injured two others.

"The last two years have been incredibly tragic," Linders said. "Two years ago, we tied the record of homicides. Last year, we broke it. And this year already we've seen five people lose their lives. So it's something that we just need to disrupt."

St. Paul's annual record for homicides had been 34, a high set in 1992, but in 2021 the city recorded 38 homicides. Minneapolis recorded 97 homicide in 2021, tying the all-time record set in 1995.

Over the weekend, a double shooting at a funeral luncheon in Minneapolis on Saturday critically injured two people after a man arrived and started an argument at Cora McCorvey Health and Wellness Center. The man fled after the shooting.

"There seems to be a lack of sensitivity to the sanctity of life, and that leaves many aching for understanding as to how something like this could happen," said Minneapolis police spokesman Garrett Parten. "It's family and friends gathered to honor the life of someone who has passed. It's wrong."