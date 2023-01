Tap the bookmark to save this article.

IMPACT PLAYER

Nikola Jokic

Jokic was a plus-21 on a night the Nuggets won by four. He had 31 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists.

By the numbers

0 Wolves points the final 2:51

19 Wolves turnovers

72 Nuggets points in the paint