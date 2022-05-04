Star Tribune's three stars

Joel Eriksson Ek, Wild: Broke the ice with a first period goal, added a second period beauty, and also assisted on a power-play tally. Kirill Kaprizov, Wild: Had the first Wild playoff hat trick, with the third goal into an empty net. Marc-Andre Fleury, Wild: His team was outshot, but the veteran goalie had 32 stops to even the series.

By the numbers

3-13 The Wild's record in Game 2s.

32-8-2 Wild's record at Xcel Energy Center this season.

1 Hat trick in Wild playoff history. This is the team's 16th playoff series.