GAME RECAP
Star Tribune's Three Stars
1. Mats Zuccarello, Wild: The winger scored only 16 seconds after Detroit's lone goal to give the Wild a two-goal lead.
2. Matt Dumba, Wild: The defenseman's second-period goal was the game-winner.
3. Jonas Brodin, Wild: The defenseman blocked three shots.
By the numbers
1 Assist by captain Jared Spurgeon on the power play to tie Zach Parise for the sixth-most power play points in Wild history (118).
9 Points for Zuccarello during his eight-game point streak.
16 Saves for the Wild's Filip Gustavsson, who is on a five-game win streak.