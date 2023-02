Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

GAME RECAP

Star Tribune's Three Stars

1. Alexandar Georgiev, Avalanche: The goaltender stopped 41 shots.

2. Nathan MacKinnon, Avalanche: The center scored the game-winning goal in the second period.

3. Mats Zuccarello, Wild: The winger set up both Wild goals.

BY THE NUMBERS

3 Goals by Colorado on nine shots.

8 Losses by the Wild in their last 11 games.

43 Shots from the Wild, their most since they posted 44 on Jan. 7 at Buffalo.