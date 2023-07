Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Impact player

Pablo López, Twins

The righthander struck out a career-high 12 batters and tossed the first complete game of his career in 100 pitches.

By the numbers

18 Stolen bases by Willi Castro this season, the most by a Twins player before the All-Star break since Eduardo Núñez in 2016.

3 Starts for Pablo López starts with a double-digit strikeout total this year.