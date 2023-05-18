Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Impact player

James Outman, Dodgers

With the bases loaded, he blasted the first pitch he saw from Emilio Pagán in the seventh inning over the center-field wall.

By the numbers

3 Positions played by Willi Castro, who started at third base, moved to center field, then finished the game at second base.

2 Hits by the Twins, both of them singles, in 20 at-bats in May with the bases loaded.

6 Stolen bases by the Twins in three games in L.A., their most in one series since Rocco Baldelli became manager.

3 Hits, in 13 at-bats, with 6 strikeouts and 1 walk, by Carlos Correa, who was lustily booed during each.