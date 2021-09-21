GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Nick Gordon, Twins

The third three-hit night of his career included two-run homer that gave the Twins the lead for good.

BY THE NUMBERS

13 Singles collected by Twins hitters, the most they've had in one game since 2019.

6 Consecutive games with a hit by Miguel Sano; he is hitting .322 in his last eight games.

21 Home runs allowed by Griffin Jax, tying him with traded starter J.A. Happ, but in 26 fewer innings.

UP NEXT

Joe Ryan, whose previous start ended with a line drive off his pitching hand, returns having avoided the injured list.

STAFF REPORTS