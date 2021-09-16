GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Franmil Reyes, Cleveland designated hitter

Reyes had three hits, two RBI and two runs in his team's 12-3 victory Wednesday, including a solo home run in the ninth inning.

BY THE NUMBERS

222 Home runs allowed by the Twins this season, with 15 games still to play, which ranks third all-time behind the 1996 and 2017 teams.

101 Errors by the Twins this year, ranking them third worst in the league behind Miami and Boston.

19 Home runs given up by rookie pitcher Griffin Jax this season, ranking him in the top five of rookie pitchers.

MEGAN RYAN