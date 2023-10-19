See more of the story

FOOTBALL

NORTHSTAR • TWIN CITIES

• Mpls. Southwest 27, St. Paul Harding/Humboldt 0

• Mpls. Washburn 23, Bloom. Kennedy 19

• St. Paul Central 34, St. Paul Highland Park 24

SKYWAY • MAROON

• Mpls. North 42, Fridley 0

SKYWAY • RED

• St. Paul Johnson 26, Mpls. South 12

SOUTH CENTRAL • WHITE

• Jordan 25, Tri-City United 13

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Albert Lea 29, Belle Plaine 8

• Alexandria 34, Elk River 30

• Andover 42, Armstrong 7

• Annandale 29, New London-Spicer 19

• Becker 43, Foley 0

• Big Lake 40, Columbia Heights 7

• Bloom. Jefferson 30, Rochester J.M. 6

• Blue Earth Area 31, Sibley East 8

• Brainerd 42, St. Francis 16

• Breck 13, Watertown-Mayer 0

• Brooklyn Center 13, Spectrum 10

• Byron 42, South St. Paul 6

• Chanhassen 58, St. Louis Park 0

• Chaska 35, St. Thomas Acad. 34, OT

• Chisago Lakes 61, North St. Paul 6

• Concordia Acad. 42, Mpls. Roosevelt 0

• Cooper 22, Hastings 8

• Cretin-D.H. 20, Irondale 16

• Delano 35, Milaca 14

• Dassel-Cokato 41, Princeton 22

• Eagan 45, Eastview 20

• Edina 72, Hopkins 0

• Glencoe-Silver Lake 20, Faribault 14

• Hill-Murray 56, St. Paul Como Park 6

• Holy Family 28, SPA/MA/B 22

• Hutchinson 52, Holy Angels 6

• Kasson-Mantorville 17, Prov. Acad. 10

• LeSueur-Hend. 34, Lake Crystal-WM 7

• Mayer Lutheran 35, Randolph 14

• Monticello 26, Cambridge-Isanti 19

• Mound Westonka 42, Ben.-St. Marg. 34

• Mpls. Henry 10, DeLaSalle 7

• New Prague 35, St. Cloud Tech 7

• North Branch 44, Cloquet 7

• Northfield 36, Tartan 6

• Norwood YA 49, Gibbon-F-W 48, OT

• Owatonna 49, Apple Valley 12

• Park Center 28, Sartell 6

• Pierz 20, Howard Lake-W-W 8

• Rockford 43, Sauk Centre 6

• Rocori 20, Orono 16

• Spring Lake Park 27, Mahtomedi 26, OT

• St. Agnes 48, Academy Force 22

• St. Anthony 22, Mpls. Edison 20

• St. Charles 39, Red Wing 0

• St. Croix Luth. 58, Twin Cities Charter 6

• St. Michael-Alb. 20, Mounds View 17

• Two Rivers 38, Simley 21

• Waconia 42, Bemidji 14

• Willmar 36, Totino-Grace 35, OT

• Zimmerman 45, St. Cloud Apollo 7

MINNESOTA

• Adrian 22, Sleepy Eye 18

• Albany 43, Montevideo 42

• Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 57, Benson 13

• BOLD 40, Canby 6• Barnesville 40, Frazee 0

• Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 20, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 7

• Blooming Prairie 42, Bethlehem Academy 40

• Border West 45, Brandon-Evansville 14

• Braham 44, Chisholm 6

• Breckenridge 36, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 0

• Browerville/Eagle Valley 43, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 16

• Caledonia 44, La Crescent 14

• Cedar Mountain 49, Nicollet 13

• Chatfield 36, Cannon Falls 22

• Cook County 50, North Woods 0

• Cromwell 38, Verndale 20

• Crosby-Ironton 32, Hinckley-Finlayson 0

• Deer River 59, East Central 0

• Detroit Lakes 40, East Grand Forks 7

• Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 27, Perham 7

• Dover-Eyota 25, Triton 8

• Duluth Denfeld 31, Hermantown 29

• Eden Valley-Watkins 56, Holdingford 6

• Edgerton 54, Red Rock Central 14

• Esko 61, Pine City 0• Fairmont 21, Waseca 0

• Fertile-Beltrami 46, Clearbrook-Gonvick 0

• Fillmore Central 28, Kenyon-Wanamingo 16

• Fosston 54, NCEUH 26• GHEC 61, Madelia 8

• Goodhue 35, Hayfield 6

• Hawley 22, Crookston 14

• Hills-Beaver Creek 40, New Ulm Cathedral 18

• International Falls 29, Rush City 26

• Jackson County Central 48, Pipestone 14

• Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 21, Medford 0

• Kimball 14, St. Cloud Cathedral 12

• Kingsland 57, Lanesboro 12

• Kittson County Central 21, Win-E-Mac 8

• Lake Park-Audubon 30, Bagley 14

• LeRoy-Ostrander 54, Grand Meadow 42

• Lewiston-Altura 25, Winona Cotter 14

• Little Falls 35, Thief River Falls 7

• Luverne 33, Redwood Valley 21

• MACCRAY 7, Yellow Medicine East 6

• Mabel-Canton 46, Alden-Conger 20

• Mahnomen/Waubun 27, Menahga 0

• Mankato East 69, Austin 21

• Maple River 37, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 6

• Marshall 35, New Ulm 7

• Mesabi East 30, Aitkin 6

• Mille Lacs 36, Ely 6

• Minneota 50, Dawson-Boyd 6

• Minnewaska 28, Melrose 6

• Mora 47, Proctor 14

• Morris Area/C-A 21, Fergus Falls 12

• Mountain Iron-Buhl 68, Bigfork 6

• Mountain Lake Area 32, Renville County West 14

• NRHEG 27, United South Central 26

• Nevis 57, Hill City/Northland 20

• Osakis 51, Maple Lake 0

• Ottertail Central 37, Hancock 6

• Park Christian 20, Stephen-Argyle 14

• Parkers Prairie 45, Pine River-Backus 8

• Pelican Rapids 44, Park Rapids 19

• Pequot Lakes 31, Grand Rapids 20

• Pillager 33, New York Mills 7

• Plainview-Elgin-Millville 34, Lake City 28

• Red Lake County 26, Polk County West 14

• Rock Ridge 33, Duluth East 14

• Rothsay 28, Hillcrest Lutheran 20

• Royalton 36, Paynesville 8

• Rushford-Peterson 36, Wabasha-Kellogg 0

• Sauk Rapids-Rice 35, Moorhead 28

• Sebeka 40, Bertha-Hewitt 38

• Spring Grove 20, Houston 18

• Springfield 55, Windom 15

• St Clair/Loyola 47, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 0

• St. James Area 8, Martin County West 6

• Staples-Motley 49, Wadena-Deer Creek 7

• Stewartville 28, Rochester Lourdes 6

• Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 40, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 14

• Two Harbors 49, Hibbing 3

• Underwood 44, Ortonville 7

• Upsala/Swanville 40, West Central 12

• Warroad 44, Roseau 25

• Winona 42, Rochester Century 28

• Worthington 20, St. Peter 14, OT

• Zumbrota-Mazeppa 22, Pine Island 21, OT

SOCCER • BOYS

CLASS 1A

Section 3 • championship

• St. Paul Acad. 2, Minnehaha Acad. 0

Section 7 • championship

• Duluth Marshall 3, PACT 0

SOCCER • GIRLS

CLASS 1A

Section 3 • championship

• St. Paul Acad. 3, Minnehaha Acad. 2

VOLLEYBALL • GIRLS

ST. PAUL CITY

• Harding def. Humboldt, 26-24, 25-19, 25-19

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Hmong Academy def. North Lakes Academy, 25-21, 25-11, 25-23

• Kasson-Mantorville def. North Branch, 25-17, 25-13, 25-20

• Nova Classical def. Legacy Christian, 29-27, 25-12, 25-17

• West Lutheran def. Columbia Heights, 25-23, 25-14, 25-17