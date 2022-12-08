GAME RECAP
Star Tribune's Three Stars
1. Rasmus Andersson, Flames: The defenseman racked up three points, including the final go-ahead goal.
2. Tyler Toffoli, Flames: The winger scored twice.
3. Jon Merrill, Wild: The defenseman had a goal and assist for his second multi-point game of the season.
By the numbers
2 Goals by the Wild in 58 seconds off back-to-back shots in the first period.
2 Points apiece for Mason Shaw and Connor Dewar, who are both on career-high three-game point streaks.
3 Goals by the Flames in 2:55 in the second period.