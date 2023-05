Tap the bookmark to save this article.

GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Alex Kirilloff, Twins

His walk-off single in the 11th inning gave the Twins the win.

BY THE NUMBERS

5 Quality starts this season for Pablo López.

4-2 Record for the Twins in extra-inning games.

417 The distance in feet of Juan Soto's home run off López in the seventh inning.