SOCCER • BOYS

EASTERN MINNESOTA ATHLETIC

• Avail Academy 3, LILA 0

• Hiawatha Collegiate 5, Twin Cities Academy 1

LAKE

• Edina 3, Buffalo 1

METRO EAST

• North St. Paul 4, Hastings 3

• Simley 3, Tartan 1

• St. Thomas Academy 3, South St. Paul 1

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Maple Grove 1, Armstrong 0

SUBURBAN EAST

• Cretin-D.H. 1, Woodbury 1, tie

• East Ridge 5, Park of C.G. 1

• Mounds View 3, Forest Lake 0

• Roseville 1, White Bear Lake 1, tie

• Stillwater 5, Irondale 1

TRI-METRO

• Cooper 10, Brooklyn Center 0

SOCCER • GIRLS

LAKE

• Edina 5, Buffalo 0

METRO EAST

• Hastings 15, North St. Paul 0

• Tartan 5, Simley 1

SUBURBAN EAST

• East Ridge 4, Park of C.G. 0

• Mounds View 3, Forest Lake 0

• Stillwater 7, Irondale 0

• White Bear Lake 7, Roseville 1

• Woodbury 1, Cretin-D.H. 0

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Blake 6, DeLaSalle 1

• St. Croix Prep 12, Higher Ground 0

TENNIS • GIRLS

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Maple Grove 7, Centennial 0

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Edina 7, Mpls Washburn 0

• Holy Angels 7, Mpls. Southwest 0

• Mpls. Roosevelt 4, St. Louis Park 3

• Mpls. Washburn 5, St. Paul Academy 2

VOLLEYBALL • GIRLS

EASTERN MINNESOTA ATHLETIC

• Hmong Academy def. LILA 25-22, 25-17, 25-11

INDEPENDENT METRO ATHLETIC

• Minnehaha Academy def. Blake, 26-24, 25-14, 25-14

• Providence Academy def. Mounds Park Acad., 21-25, 25-21, 25-20, 25-17

• St. Paul Academy def. Breck, 23-25, 25-19, 25-18, 25-23

MINNEAPOLIS CITY

• Southwest def. Henry 25-11, 25-10, 25-10

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Spring Lake Park def. Totino-Grace 25-20, 25-17, 25-14

SOUTH SUBURBAN

• Eagan def. Eastview, 25-19, 26-24, 25-15

• Farmington def. Burnsville 28-26, 25-15, 25-21

• Lakeville North def. Apple Valley 25-16, 25-18, 25-20

• Lakeville South def. Shakopee 25-21, 25-12, 25-23

• Prior Lake def. Rosemount, 25-20, 25-18, 19-25, 24-26, 16-14

ST. PAUL CITY

• Central def. Humboldt, 25-7, 25-17, 25-14

TRI-METRO

• Bloomington Kennedy def. Richfield 22-25, 25-20, 25-14, 25-22

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Avail Academy def. Hiawatha Collegiate 25-15, 25-19, 25-8

• Concordia Academy def. Cretin-Derham Hall 25-10, 25-21, 25-19

• Roseville def. North St. Paul, 25-7, 25-16, 25-11

• St. Croix Lutheran def. St. Paul Highland Park, 25-23, 25-18, 25-21

• Tartan def. Irondale, 25-19, 25-20, 25-20

THURSDAY

FOOTBALL

METROPOLITAN AREA

All games at 7 pm unless noted

• Apple Valley at St. Louis Park

• Centennial at Maple Grove

• Cooper at Armstrong, 6 pm

• Eden Prairie at Prior Lake

• Mahtomedi at Hastings

• Minnetonka at Edina

• Mpls. North at South St. Paul

• Park Center at Spring Lake Park

• Rogers at Irondale

• St. Paul High. Park at Mpls. Southwest, 6 pm

• Wayzata at Shakopee

FRIDAY

FOOTBALL

METROPOLITAN AREA

All games at 7 pm unless noted

• Andover at Cambridge-Isanti

• Annandale at Spectrum

• Anoka at Blaine

• Big Lake at Mound Westonka, 5 pm

• Bloom. Jefferson at Tartan, 6 pm

• Breck at St. Agnes

• Brooklyn Center at Mpls. Roosevelt, 3:30 pm

• Buffalo at Park of C.G.

• Champlin Park at Osseo, 5 pm

• Chanhassen at Rochester Century

• Coon Rapids at St. Michael-Alb.

• Cretin-D.H. at St. Thomas Academy

• Dassel-Cokato at New London-Spicer

• East Ridge at Stillwater

• Faribault at Concordia Academy

• Farmington at Rochester Mayo

• Holy Angels at Becker

• Holy Family at St. Croix Lutheran

• Hopkins at Eastview

• Howard Lake-W-W at Rockford

• Hutchinson at Totino-Grace

• Lakeville South at Lakeville North

• Le Sueur-Henderson at Minn. Valley Luth., 4 pm

• Lester Prairie at Waterville-E-M

• Litchfield at Foley

• Mankato East at Chaska

• Mankato West at Waconia

• Monticello at Sauk Rapids-Rice

• Mounds View at Forest Lake

• Mpls. Edison at Columbia Heights, 4 pm

• Mpls. Henry at Bloomington Kennedy

• Mpls. Washburn at St. Paul Central, 4:30 pm

• New Prague at Owatonna

• New Ulm at Tri-City United

• North Branch at Hermantown

• Northfield at Roch. John Marshall

• Orono at SPA/MA/B, 5 pm

• Plainview-E-M at Red Wing

• Providence Acad. at Chisago Lakes

• Rosemount at Eagan

• Roseville at Burnsville, 5 pm

• Sibley East at Luverne

• Simley at Fridley, 6 pm

• St. Anthony at Hill-Murray

• St. Francis at Elk River

• St. Paul Johnson at Academy Force

• St. Peter at Jordan

• Twin Cities Charter at Mpls. South, 3:30 pm

• United South Central at Norwood YA

• Watertown-Mayer at Glencoe-Silver Lake

• White Bear Lake at Woodbury

• Willmar at Princeton

• Worthington at Belle Plaine

• Zimmerman at Delano, 5 pm