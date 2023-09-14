SOCCER • BOYS
EASTERN MINNESOTA ATHLETIC
• Avail Academy 3, LILA 0
• Hiawatha Collegiate 5, Twin Cities Academy 1
LAKE
• Edina 3, Buffalo 1
METRO EAST
• North St. Paul 4, Hastings 3
• Simley 3, Tartan 1
• St. Thomas Academy 3, South St. Paul 1
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Maple Grove 1, Armstrong 0
SUBURBAN EAST
• Cretin-D.H. 1, Woodbury 1, tie
• East Ridge 5, Park of C.G. 1
• Mounds View 3, Forest Lake 0
• Roseville 1, White Bear Lake 1, tie
• Stillwater 5, Irondale 1
TRI-METRO
• Cooper 10, Brooklyn Center 0
SOCCER • GIRLS
LAKE
• Edina 5, Buffalo 0
METRO EAST
• Hastings 15, North St. Paul 0
• Tartan 5, Simley 1
SUBURBAN EAST
• East Ridge 4, Park of C.G. 0
• Mounds View 3, Forest Lake 0
• Stillwater 7, Irondale 0
• White Bear Lake 7, Roseville 1
• Woodbury 1, Cretin-D.H. 0
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Blake 6, DeLaSalle 1
• St. Croix Prep 12, Higher Ground 0
TENNIS • GIRLS
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Maple Grove 7, Centennial 0
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Edina 7, Mpls Washburn 0
• Holy Angels 7, Mpls. Southwest 0
• Mpls. Roosevelt 4, St. Louis Park 3
• Mpls. Washburn 5, St. Paul Academy 2
VOLLEYBALL • GIRLS
EASTERN MINNESOTA ATHLETIC
• Hmong Academy def. LILA 25-22, 25-17, 25-11
INDEPENDENT METRO ATHLETIC
• Minnehaha Academy def. Blake, 26-24, 25-14, 25-14
• Providence Academy def. Mounds Park Acad., 21-25, 25-21, 25-20, 25-17
• St. Paul Academy def. Breck, 23-25, 25-19, 25-18, 25-23
MINNEAPOLIS CITY
• Southwest def. Henry 25-11, 25-10, 25-10
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Spring Lake Park def. Totino-Grace 25-20, 25-17, 25-14
SOUTH SUBURBAN
• Eagan def. Eastview, 25-19, 26-24, 25-15
• Farmington def. Burnsville 28-26, 25-15, 25-21
• Lakeville North def. Apple Valley 25-16, 25-18, 25-20
• Lakeville South def. Shakopee 25-21, 25-12, 25-23
• Prior Lake def. Rosemount, 25-20, 25-18, 19-25, 24-26, 16-14
ST. PAUL CITY
• Central def. Humboldt, 25-7, 25-17, 25-14
TRI-METRO
• Bloomington Kennedy def. Richfield 22-25, 25-20, 25-14, 25-22
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Avail Academy def. Hiawatha Collegiate 25-15, 25-19, 25-8
• Concordia Academy def. Cretin-Derham Hall 25-10, 25-21, 25-19
• Roseville def. North St. Paul, 25-7, 25-16, 25-11
• St. Croix Lutheran def. St. Paul Highland Park, 25-23, 25-18, 25-21
• Tartan def. Irondale, 25-19, 25-20, 25-20
THURSDAY
FOOTBALL
METROPOLITAN AREA
All games at 7 pm unless noted
• Apple Valley at St. Louis Park
• Centennial at Maple Grove
• Cooper at Armstrong, 6 pm
• Eden Prairie at Prior Lake
• Mahtomedi at Hastings
• Minnetonka at Edina
• Mpls. North at South St. Paul
• Park Center at Spring Lake Park
• Rogers at Irondale
• St. Paul High. Park at Mpls. Southwest, 6 pm
• Wayzata at Shakopee
FRIDAY
FOOTBALL
METROPOLITAN AREA
All games at 7 pm unless noted
• Andover at Cambridge-Isanti
• Annandale at Spectrum
• Anoka at Blaine
• Big Lake at Mound Westonka, 5 pm
• Bloom. Jefferson at Tartan, 6 pm
• Breck at St. Agnes
• Brooklyn Center at Mpls. Roosevelt, 3:30 pm
• Buffalo at Park of C.G.
• Champlin Park at Osseo, 5 pm
• Chanhassen at Rochester Century
• Coon Rapids at St. Michael-Alb.
• Cretin-D.H. at St. Thomas Academy
• Dassel-Cokato at New London-Spicer
• East Ridge at Stillwater
• Faribault at Concordia Academy
• Farmington at Rochester Mayo
• Holy Angels at Becker
• Holy Family at St. Croix Lutheran
• Hopkins at Eastview
• Howard Lake-W-W at Rockford
• Hutchinson at Totino-Grace
• Lakeville South at Lakeville North
• Le Sueur-Henderson at Minn. Valley Luth., 4 pm
• Lester Prairie at Waterville-E-M
• Litchfield at Foley
• Mankato East at Chaska
• Mankato West at Waconia
• Monticello at Sauk Rapids-Rice
• Mounds View at Forest Lake
• Mpls. Edison at Columbia Heights, 4 pm
• Mpls. Henry at Bloomington Kennedy
• Mpls. Washburn at St. Paul Central, 4:30 pm
• New Prague at Owatonna
• New Ulm at Tri-City United
• North Branch at Hermantown
• Northfield at Roch. John Marshall
• Orono at SPA/MA/B, 5 pm
• Plainview-E-M at Red Wing
• Providence Acad. at Chisago Lakes
• Rosemount at Eagan
• Roseville at Burnsville, 5 pm
• Sibley East at Luverne
• Simley at Fridley, 6 pm
• St. Anthony at Hill-Murray
• St. Francis at Elk River
• St. Paul Johnson at Academy Force
• St. Peter at Jordan
• Twin Cities Charter at Mpls. South, 3:30 pm
• United South Central at Norwood YA
• Watertown-Mayer at Glencoe-Silver Lake
• White Bear Lake at Woodbury
• Willmar at Princeton
• Worthington at Belle Plaine
• Zimmerman at Delano, 5 pm