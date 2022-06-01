WEDNESDAY
BASEBALL
CLASS 4A
Section 1 • Quarterfinals
• Farmington 5, Rochester Century 1
• Lakeville South 5, Rochester Mayo 3
• Rochester John Marshall 11, Owatonna 1
Section 2 • Semifinals
• Chanhassen 10, Minnetonka 2
• Shakopee 2, Chaska 1
Loser's bracket • First round
• Prior Lake 11, Bloomington Jefferson 2
• Waconia 6, Eden Prairie 5
Section 3 • Semifinals
• Lakeville North 8, Rosemount 1
• Park of Cottage Grove 3, Eagan 1
Loser's bracket • First round
• Eastview 2, Burnsville 1
• Hastings 11, Apple Valley 1
Section 5 • Semifinals
• Maple Grove 7, Champlin Park 3
• Mounds View 4, Osseo 0
Loser's bracket • First round
• Spring Lake Park 3, Park Center/CH 0
• Totino-Grace 13, Irondale 3
Section 6
Winner's bracket • Third round
• St. Louis Park 7, Hopkins 3
Loser's bracket • Third round
• Edina 10, Wayzata 0
Section 7 • Quarterfinals
• Andover 9, Cambridge-Isanti 0
• Centennial 4, Coon Rapids 2
• Duluth East 4, Blaine 3
• Forest Lake 4, Anoka 1, 10 inn.
Section 8 • Quarterfinals
• Moorhead 13, Bemidji 11
• Rogers 3, Brainerd 2
• St. Michael-Albertville 2, St. Cloud 0
• Sartell-St. Stephen 10, Elk River 3
CLASS 3A
Section 2 • Quarterfinals
• Albert Lea 4, Marshall 2
• Mankato East 12, St. Peter 6
• Mankato West 11, Worthington 0
• New Prague 3, Jordan 0
Section 3
Loser's bracket • Second round
• Bloomington Kennedy 4, Simley 0
• Holy Angels 5, SP Highland Park 1
CLASS 2A
Section 6 • Quarterfinals
• Albany 8, Annandale 5
• Eden Valley-Watkins 4, Foley 2
• Pierz 10, Melrose Area 9
• Wadena-Deer Creek 6, Kimball Area 0
Section 7 • First round
• Aitkin 8, Milaca 1
• Duluth Marshall 13, International Falls 4
• Greenway/N-K 6, Pine City 5
• Pequot Lakes 6, Mesabi East 1
Quarterfinals
• Aitkin 1, Pequot Lakes 0
• Duluth Marshall 6, Greenway/N-K 0
Section 8 • First round
• Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 10, Hawley 0
• East Grand Forks 7, Red Lake 0
• Fergus Falls 11, Ottertail Central 0
• Roseau 11, Crookston 1
• Frazee at Pelican Rapids
• Park Rapids at Warroad
CLASS 1A
Section 8 • First round
• Bagley vs. Lake Park-Audubon
Second round
• Ada-Borup/West 6, Fertile-Beltrami 2
• Fosston 10, Bagley 0
• Kittson Co. Central 13, Red Lake Co. 2
• Lake of the Woods 11, Win-E-Mac 0
• Mahnomen/Waubun 8, Blackduck 4
• Norman Co. East/U-H 10, Northome-K. 0
• Sacred Heart 15, Northern Freeze 1
• West Marshall 11, Badger-G-MR 0
GOLF • BOYS
CLASS 3A
Section 2
At Ridges at Sand Creek
• Chanhassen 597 (Danny Renner 147, Lucas Arntsen 148, Cameron Stenzel 148, Bryce Dunkelberger 158, Andrew Ballou 162, Zach Bloedorn 164), Eden Prairie 603, Minnetonka 623, Orono 628.
Section 5
At Bunker Hills G.C.
• Spring Lake Park 597 (Jake Birdwell 137, Ben Wackman 150, Mason Roloff 151, Owen O'Keefe 160, Keegan O'Keefe 162, Austin Roloff 167), Maple Grove 603, Centennial 615, Rogers 647, Blaine 650. Medalist (par 72): Birdwell 137.
Individual state qualifiers
• Ryan Stendahl, Maple Grove 141; Brody Pass, Centennial, 149; Gavin Grahek, Maple Grove, 151; Bryan Terhaar, Champlin Park, 152; Caden Lick, Centennial, 152.
CLASS 1A
Section 1
At Eastwood G.C.
• Rushford-Peterson 713 (Andrew Hoiness 160, Grady Hengel 178, Carson Thompson 183, Ethan Bedard 192), Lanesboro 721, Hayfield 725, Fillmore Central 730. Medalist (par 72): Jake Fishbaugher, Fillmore Central, 156.
Individual state qualifiers
• Fishbaugher 156; Keegan Bronson, Hayfield, 159; Clay Schwichtenberg, Lanesboro, 167; Nicholas Edland, Southland, 177; Sam Tucker, Hayfield, 177.
GOLF • GIRLS
CLASS 3A
Section 8
At Rich Springs G.C.
• Alexandria 649 (Hannah Boraas 156, Cora Larson 160, Aisling O'Connor 165, Lauren Rebrovich 168), Brainerd 663, Detroit Lakes 670, Becker 716, Moorhead 730, Buffalo 751, Sartell-St. Stephen 763. Medalist (par 72): Boraas 156.
Individual state qualifiers
• Katie Foley, Brainerd, 158; McKenna Mallow, Detroit Lakes, 158; Hanna Knoop, Detroit Lakes, 164; Kessa Mara, Willmar, 164; Izzy Olson, Brainerd, 165.
CLASS 2A
Section 1
At Northern Hills G.C.
• Lake City 669 (Jordan Windhorst-Knudsen 155, Emma Berge 169, Ella Matzke 170, Mattie Mears 176, Brooke Bee 181, Kaitlin Schmidt 186), Red Wing 758, Byron 768, Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa 769. Medalist (par 72): Windhorst-Knudsen 155.
Individual state qualifiers
• Brianna Novak, Red Wing, 177; Calie Dockter, Byron, 178; Ellie Leise, Rochester Lourdes, 179; Bailie Roschen, Red Wing, 182; Alexis Knott, Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 184.
CLASS 1A
Section 1
At Eastwood G.C.
• Fillmore Central (Courtney Hershberger 181, Chloe Morem 183, Myleigh Scheevel 189, Aubrey larson 195, Anna Mensink, 198, Marissa Topness 200) 747, Hayfield 809, Wabasha-Kellogg 919. Medalist (par 72): Hershberger 181.
Individual state qualifiers
• Avery Towey, Hayfield, 184; Kristen Watson, Hayfield, 201; Carly Bronson, Hayfield, 204; Rachel Smith, Wabasha-Kellogg 205; Chloe Schnebly, Lanesboro, 208.
LACROSSE • BOYS
Section 1 • Quarterfinals
• Farmington 16, Lakeville South 6
• Lakeville North 21, Rochester Mayo 7
• Mankato 16, New Prague 7
• Northfield 11, Owatonna 10
Section 2 • First round
• Orono 14, Waconia 1
Section 4 • Quarterfinals
• Irondale 15, Mounds View 2
• Mahtomedi 9, Hill-Murray 4
• Stillwater 18, Totino-Grace 4
• White Bear Lake 14, Roseville 2
Section 5 • Quarterfinals
• Benilde-St. Margaret's 23, Hopkins 1
• Blake 12, Rogers 5
• Maple Grove 10, Breck 7
• Wayzata 10, Armstrong 7
Section 6 • Quarterfinal
• Eastview/AV 14, Bl. Kennedy/Burnsville 3
Section 8 • Quarterfinals
• Elk River/Zimmerman 11, Monticello 4
• Moorhead 12, St. Cloud 1
• St. Michael-Albertville 14, Brainerd 6
• Sartell/SR 10, Providence Academy 7
LACROSSE • GIRLS
Section 1 • Quarterfinals
• Farmington 24, Northfield 3
• Lakeville North 12, Mankato 4
• Lakeville South 20, New Prague 0
• Rochester Century 7, Owatonna 2
Section 2 • First round
• Orono 22, Waconia 2
Section 4 • First round
• Roseville 11, Irondale 10, OT
• St. Croix Prep 23, Columbia Heights 1
• Totino-Grace 15, Tartan/NSP 7
Section 5 • Quarterfinal
• Blake 8, Maple Grove 7
Section 6 • Quarterfinal
• Rosemount 24, Bloomington Kennedy 3
Section 8 • Quarterfinals
• Buffalo 13, Becker 2
• Elk River/Zimmerman 23, St. Cloud 0
• Moorhead 8, Monticello 7
• St. Michael-Albertville 12, Brainerd 9
SOFTBALL
CLASS 4A
Section 3
Loser's bracket • Fourth round
• Rosemount 10, Eagan 0
Section 6 • Championship
• Hopkins 9, Wayzata 0
Loser's bracket • Fourth round
• Wayzata 8, St. Louis Park 2
CLASS 3A
Section 3
Loser's bracket • Fourth round
• Holy Angels 12, Bloomington Kennedy 1
Section 5
Winner's bracket • Third round
• Monticello 5, Becker 0
Loser's bracket • Third round
• St. Francis 3, Big Lake 2
Fourth round
• Becker 6, St. Francis 2
Section 6
Winner's bracket • Third round
• Benilde-St. Margaret's 3, Delano 2
Loser's bracket • Third round
• Hutchinson 12, DeLaSalle 1
Fourth round
• Delano 3, Hutchinson 0
CLASS 2A
Section 6
Winner's bracket • Fourth round
• St. Cloud Cathedral 4, Pequot Lakes 3
Loser's bracket • Third round
• Pierz 10, Holdingford 9
Fourth round
• Pequot Lakes 3, Pierz 1
Section 8
Winner's bracket • Fourth round
• Hawley 11, Thief River Falls 1
Loser's bracket • Second round
• Breckenridge 10, Roseau 3
• Dilworth-G-Felton 16, Barnesville 3
Third round
• Dilworth-G-Felton 14, Breckenridge 1
CLASS 1A
Section 6
Winner's bracket • Fourth round
• Upsala 3, Clinton-G-Beardsley 2
Loser's bracket • Second round
• Browerville 12, Wheaton-H-Norcross 2
• New York Mills 11, Lake Park-A. 4
Third round
• New York Mills 6, Browerville 4
Section 8
Winner's bracket • Fourth round
• Red Lake Falls 10, Badger-G-MR 0
Loser's bracket • Third round
• East Polk 6, Ada-Borup/West 5
Fourth round
• Badger-G-MR 10, East Polk 1
TRACK AND FIELD • BOYS
CLASS 1A
Section 5
• Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 94.5, Pierz 72, sauk Centre 66, St. Cloud Cathedral 65, Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball Area 48, Minnewaska Area 43.5, Royalton 41, Maple Lake 39, Holdingford and Northwest Nighthawks 36, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 34, Rush City 32, Ogilvie 28, Upsala/Swanville 20, St. John's Prep 15, East Central 13, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 7, Paynesville Area 6, Braham 4, Hickley-Finlsayson 1.
State meet qualifiers
• 100: Jones, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, 11.36; Patrick, Holdingford, 11.37.
• 200: Patrick, 22.90; Weber, Sauk Centre, 23.34.
• 400: Carlson, Royalton, 52.23; Eickhoff, St. Cloud Cathedral, 52.31.
• 800: Kampsen, Sauk Centre, 1:58.76; Tank, Minnewaska Area, 2:02.54.
• 1,600: Kampsen, 4:24.48; Swanson, Northwest Nighthawks, 4:26.02.
• 3,200: Schad, St. Cloud Cathedral, 10:02.48; Swanson, 10:02.55.
• 110 hurdles: Knott, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, 15.81; Anderson, Rush City, 15.93.
• 300 hurdles: Kutzera, St. Cloud Cathedral, 41.79; Karg, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, 42.14.
• 4x100 relay: Minnewaska Area (Lien, Rogers, Meyer, Boyd), 44.55; Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball 44.80.
• 4x200 relay: Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted (Boese, Luchsinger, Mallak, Jones), 1:31.93; Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball Area 1:32.45.
• 4x400 relay: St. Cloud Cathedral (Kutzera, Fromelt, Ebel, Eickhoff), 3:32.53; Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 3:33.77.
• 4x800 relay: St. Cloud Cathedral (Ebel, Tomczik, Fromelt, Schad), 8:20.72; Northwest Nighthawks 8:24.98.
• High jump: Vannurden, Royalton, 6-1; Berg, Ogilvie, 6-1.
• Pole vault: Morris, Pierz, 12-6; Dick, Rush City, 12-0.
• Long jump: Berg, 20-10; Luchsinger, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, 20-10.
• Triple jump: Berg, 42-3¾; Luchsinger, 41-1¼.
• Shot put: Brezinka, Pierz, 48-3¾; Keranen, East Central, 47-7¾.
• Discus: Mettler, Upsala/Swanville, 137-9; Stommes, Eden Valley-Watkins, 126-6.
TRACK AND FIELD • GIRLS
CLASS 1A
Section 5
• Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball Area 116.5, Minnewaska Area 104, St. Cloud Cathedral 66, Pierz 63.5, Paynesville Area 55, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 53, Maple Lake 35, Royalton 34, Braham 25, St. John's Prep 20, East Central and Hinckley-Finlayson 18, Upsala/Swanville 16, Northwest Nighthawks 15, Ogilvie and Rush City 14, Mille Lacs 13, Sauk Centre 11, Holdingford 9, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 2.
State meet qualifiers
• 100: Schueller, St. Cloud Cathedral, 12.38; Kaiser, Minnewaska Area, 12.74.
• 200: Schueller, 26.15; Doble, Braham, 26.75.
• 400: E. Kuechle, Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball Area, 57.34; Luetmer, Minnewaska Area, 58.62.
• 800: B. Kuechle, Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball Area, 2:20.25; Danielson, Minnewaska Area, 2:20.28; Kuhnke, Braham, 2:21.30.
• 1,600: Pauly, St. John's Prep, 5:26.54; Roberg, Paynesville Area, 5:26.73.
• 3,200: Pauly, 11:33.79; Schad, St. Cloud Cathedral, 11:43.56.
• 100 hurdles: Kimman, Pierz, 15:26; Kuechle, Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball, 15.30.
• 300 hurdles: Kimman, Pierz, 47.21; Zoller, Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball, 47.40.
• 4x100 relay: Minnewaska Area (Christensen, Lindemann, Kovarik, Kaiser), 51.77; Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball Area 52.09.
• 4x200 relay: St. Cloud Cathedral (Salaski, Pelzel, Vega, Schueller), 1:47.14; Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball Area, 1:48.27.
• 4x400 relay: Eden Valley Watkins/Kimball Area (Zoller, H. Kuechle, B. Kuechle, E. Kuechle), 4:05.56; Minnewaska Area 4:06.32.
• 4x800 relay: Minnewaska Area (Ankeny, Thoen, Luetmer, Danielson), 9:45.97; St. Cloud Cathedral 9:52.37.
• High jump: Kimman, 5-3; Olson, East Central, 5-3; Becker, Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball Area, 5-3; Walberg, Royalton, 5-1; Peterson, St. Cloud Cathedral, 5-1.
• Pole vault: Zimmerman, Paynesville Area, 9-4; Carlson, Mille Lacs, 8-10.
• Long jump: B. Kuechle 17-10; E. Kuechle 17-5¼; Paul, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, 16-11¼.
• Triple jump: Yourczek, Royalton, 34-4¼; Young, Upsala/Swanville, 34-3½.
• Shot put: Fasching, Howard Lake-Waverly, 36-6; Yourczek, 35-11¾.
• Discus: Kolstoe, Minnewaska Area, 106-7; Neumann, Maple Lake, 106-2.