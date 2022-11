Tap the bookmark to save this article.

WEDNESDAY

ADAPTED SOCCER

CI DIVISION

• St. Paul Johnson 24, North Suburban 4

STATE TOURNeys

VOLLEYBALL

At Xcel Energy Center

CLASS 4A

Quarterfinals • Wednesday

• East Ridge def. Stillwater, 19-25, 25-20, 25-15, 25-20

• Lakeville North def. Centennial, 25-19, 23-25, 25-12, 25-20

• Rogers def. Chaska, 14-25, 25-19, 26-24, 26-24

• Wayzata def. Burnsville, 25-20, 25-20, 25-18

Semifinals • Thursday

• Rogers vs. Wayzata, 9 am

• East Ridge vs. Lakeville North, 11 am

Consolation semifinals • Thursday

• Burnsville vs. Chaska, 9 am

• Centennial vs. Stillwater, 11 am

Finals • Saturday

• Consolation final, 8:30 am

• Third place, 5 pm

• Championship, 7 pm

CLASS 3A

Quarterfinals • Wednesday

• Benilde-St. Margaret's def. Monticello, 22-25, 28-26, 30-32, 28-26, 15-10

• Grand Rapids def. Mahtomedi, 25-16, 25-17, 25-19

• Kasson-Mantorville def. Detroit Lakes, 21-25, 25-21, 25-11, 19-25, 15-13

• Marshall def. DeLaSalle, 25-10, 25-4, 25-4

Semifinals • Friday

• Grand Rapids vs. Marshall, 9 am

• Benilde-St. Margaret's vs. Kasson-Mantorville, 11 am

Consolation semifinals • Friday

• DeLaSalle vs. Mahtomedi, 9 am

• Detroit Lakes vs. Monticello, 11 am

Finals • Saturday

• Consolation final , 8:30 am

• Third place, 4:30 pm

• Championship, 6:30 pm

CLASS 2A

Quarterfinals • Thursday

• Barnesville vs. Pequot Lakes, 1 pm

• Concordia Academy vs. Belle Plaine, 1 pm

• Pipestone vs. Cannon Falls, 3 pm

• Rush City vs. Annandale, 3 pm

Semifinals • Friday

• Upper-bracket winners, 5 pm

• Lower-bracket winners, 7 pm

Consolation semifinals • Friday

• Quarterfinal losers, 5 pm/7 pm

Finals • Saturday

• Consolation final, 10:30 am

• Third place, 1 pm

• Championship, 3 pm

CLASS 1A

Quarterfinals • Thursday

• New Life Academy vs. Minneota, 5 pm

• Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa vs. Badger/Greenbush-Middle River, 5 pm

• Ely vs. Mayer Lutheran, 7 pm

• Pine River-Backus vs. Mabel-Canton, 7 pm

Semifinals • Friday

• Upper-bracket winners, 1 pm

• Lower-bracket winners, 3 pm

Consolation semifinals • Friday

• Quarterfinal losers, 1 pm/3 pm

Finals • Saturday

• Consolation final, 10:30 am

• Third place, 12:30 pm

• Championship, 2:30 pm

FOOTBALL

CLASS 6A

Quarterfinals

Thursday • at Park Center

• Eden Prairie vs. Shakopee, 7 pm

Thursday • at Stillwater

• Centennial vs. Rosemount, 7 pm

Friday • at Chanhassen

• East Ridge vs. Maple Grove, 7 pm

Friday • at Eden Prairie

• Lakeville South vs. Stillwater, 7 pm

CLASS 5A

Quarterfinals

Saturday • at Maple Grove

• Elk River vs. Moorhead, 1 pm

Saturday • at Osseo

• Armstrong vs. Rogers, noon

Saturday • at Woodbury

• Mahtomedi vs. St. Thomas Academy, noon

Saturday • at Prior Lake

• Mankato West vs. Roch. Mayo, 7 pm

CLASS 4A

Quarterfinals

Thursday • at Blaine

• North Branch vs. Rocori, 7 pm

Thursday • at Forest Lake

• Chisago Lakes vs. Simley, 7 pm

Thursday • at Lakeville South

• Hutchinson vs. Stewartville, 7 pm

Thursday • at Osseo

• Holy Angels vs. Zimmerman, 7 pm

CLASS 3A

Quarterfinals

Thursday • at Elk River

• Milaca vs. New London-Spicer, 7 pm

Thursday • at Hastings

• Cannon Falls vs. Watertown-Mayer, 7 pm

Saturday • at Brainerd

• Dilworth-G-F vs. Esko, 1 pm

Saturday • at Burnsville

• Fairmont vs. St. Croix Lutheran, 1 pm

CLASS 2A

Quarterfinals

Thursday • at Monticello

• Eden Valley-Watkins vs. Sauk Centre, 7 pm

Thursday • at Rochester Mayo

• Blue Earth Area vs. Chatfield, 7 pm

Thursday • at St. Anthony

• Howard Lake-W-W vs. Jackson County Central, 7 pm

Thursday • at St. Cloud Tech

• Barnesville vs. Moose Lake-Willow River, 7 pm

CLASS 1A

Quarterfinals

Friday • at Jordan

• Fillmore Central vs. Lester Prairie, 5:30 pm

Friday • at Alexandria

• Breckenridge vs. Minneota, 7 pm

Friday • at Brainerd

• Deer River vs. Mahnomen/Waubun, 7 pm

Friday • at Crown College

• Kerkhoven-M-S vs. Springfield, 7 pm

9-MAN

Quarterfinals

Thursday • at Buffalo

• Red Rock Central vs. Wheaton/H-N, 7 pm

Thursday • at Grand Rapids

• Fertile-Beltrami vs. Ogilvie, 7 pm

Thursday • at Macalester

• Hancock vs. Spring Grove, 7 pm

Friday • at Moorhead

• Kittson Co. Cent. vs. Mtn. Iron-Buhl, 5 pm

LIVESTREAMED GAMES

The Neighborhood Sports Network offers pay-per-view livestreams of select Minnesota high school sporting events. Watch the games and events at nspn.tv. This week's football games are listed below.

Thursday

Barnesville vs. Moose Lake/WR

Cannon Falls vs. Watertown-Mayer

Centennial vs. Rosemount

Chatfield vs. Blue Earth Area

Chisago Lakes vs. Simley

Eden Prairie vs. Shakopee

Eden Valley-Watkins vs. Sauk Centre

Fertile-Beltrami vs. Ogilvie

Hancock vs. Spring Grove

Holy Angels vs. Zimmerman

Hutchinson vs. Stewartville

Jackson Co. Central vs. Howard Lake-W-W

Milaca vs. New London-Spicer

North Branch vs. Rocori

Red Rock Central vs. Wheaton/H-N

Friday

Breckendridge vs. Minneota

Deer River vs. Mahnomen/Wauburn

East Ridge vs. Maple Grove

Fillmore Central vs. Lester Prairie

Kittson Co. Central vs. Mtn. Iron-Buhl

Lakeville South vs. Stillwater

Springfield vs. Kerkhoven-M-S

Saturday

Armstrong vs. Rogers

Elk River vs. Moorhead

Esko vs. Dilworth-G-F

Fairmont vs. St. Croix Lutheran

Mahtomedi vs. St. Thomas Academy

Mankato West vs. Rochester Mayo