WEDNESday

SOCCER • BOYS

MCAA

• Legacy Christian 1, Spectrum 1, tie

• PACT 3, North Lakes Academy 2

• West Lutheran 7, Eagle Ridge Acad. 1

SUBURBAN EAST

• Cretin-Derham Hall 4, Mounds View 0

• East Ridge 5, Forest Lake 0

• Park of C.G. 0, Roseville 0, tie

• Stillwater 3, Woodbury 1

• White Bear Lake 8, Irondale 0

METROPOLITAN AREA

• DeLaSalle 2, Mpls. Roosevelt 1

• Hiawatha Coll. 7, Chesterton Acad. 2

SOCCER • GIRLS

INDEPENDENT METRO ATHLETIC

• Providence Acad. 3, St. Paul Academy 1

SUBURBAN EAST

• East Ridge 5, Forest Lake 0

• Mounds View 3, Cretin-Derham Hall 1

• Roseville 2, Park of Cottage Grove 1

• Stillwater 1, Woodbury 0

• White Bear Lake 9, Irondale 0

TRI-METRO

• DeLaSalle 4, Columbia Heights 0

METROPOLITAN AREA

• North Lakes Acad. 6, Chesterton Acad. 3

TENNIS • GIRLS

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Totino-Grace 6, Anoka 1

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Spring Lake Park 7, St. Paul Como Park 0

VOLLEYBALL

INDEPENDENT METRO ATHLETIC

• Minnehaha Academy def. Breck, 25-22, 25-15, 25-15

EASTERN MINNESOTA ATHLETIC

• Liberty Classical def. Math & Science, 25-19, 25-14, 23-25, 25-17

LAKE

• St. Michael-Albertville def. Minnetonka, 22-25, 25-18, 25-11, 25-16

MINNEAPOLIS CITY

• Roosevelt def. Edison, 25-14, 25-16, 25-15

SKYLINE

• Nova Classical def. St. Croix Lutheran, 25-14, 26-24, 25-16

SOUTH SUBURBAN

• Eagan def. Shakopee, 27-25, 25-11, 25-21

• Eastview def. Burnsville, 25-17, 19-25, 21-25, 25-20, 15-9

• Lakeville North def. Prior Lake, 26-24, 25-18, 25-18

• Lakeville South def. Rosemount, 25-18, 25-22, 17-25, 17-25

TRI-METRO

• Holy Angels def. Richfield, 25-7, 25-11, 25-7

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Champlin Park def. Roseville, 25-14, 25-11, 25-10

• St. Paul Academy def. St. Paul Humboldt, 25-13, 25-11, 25-22

• St. Paul Washington def. Hmong Academy, 25-11, 25-22, 25-15

TUESDAY

FOOTBALL

TWIN CITY RED

• Mpls. Henry 35, Brooklyn Center 28

POLLS

FOOTBALL

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

The state high school football polls with first-place votes in parentheses, record and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers:

Class 6A Record Points

• 1. Lakeville South (6) 2-0 60

• 2. Eden Prairie 2-0 50

• 2. Maple Grove 2-0 50

• 4. Prior Lake 2-0 40

• 5. Stillwater 2-0 33

• 6. Minnetonka 2-0 29

• 7. Woodbury 2-0 25

• 8. Rosemount 2-0 18

• 9. Shakopee 1-1 17

• 10. Forest Lake 2-0 7

Others receiving votes: Centennial 1, Champlin Park 1.

Class 5A Record Points

• 1. Mankato West (5) 2-0 68

• 2. St. Thomas Academy (2) 2-0 64

• 3. Elk River 2-0 52

• 4. Mahtomedi 2-0 46

• 5. Spring Lake Park 2-0 39

• 6. Chanhassen 2-0 34

• 7. Rochester Mayo 2-0 27

• 8. Rob. Armstrong 2-0 21

• 9. Sauk Rapids-Rice 2-0 7

• 9. St. P. Humboldt/Harding 2-0 7

Others receiving votes: Chaska 5, St. Francis 5, Tartan 4, Andover 2, Rogers 2, Bloomington Kennedy 1, Waconia 1.

Class 4A Record Points

• 1. Hutchinson (7) 3-0 70

• 2. Rocori 3-0 56

• 3. Stewartville 2-0 40

• 4. Byron 2-0 36

• 5. Simley 2-0 34

• 6. Holy Angels 2-0 30

• 7. Mound Westonka 2-0 22

• 8. Princeton 2-0 19

• 9. Marshall 2-0 17

• 10. Cloquet 2-0 12

Others receiving votes: North Branch 11, Detroit Lakes 9, Grand Rapids 7, Minneapolis South 7, Kasson-Mantorville 6, Becker 5, Jordan 4.

Class 3A Record Points

• 1. Cannon Falls (5) 2-0 65

• 2. Esko (2) 2-0 48

• 2. Pierz 2-0 48

• 4. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 2-0 35

• 5. Watertown-Mayer 2-0 32

• 6. Plainview-Elgin-Millville 1-1 26

• 7. Milaca 2-0 24

• 8. Two Harbors 2-0 20

• 9. Aitkin 2-0 18

• 10. Belle Plaine 2-0 13

Other receiving votes: Perham 12, Tri-City United 12, Dassel-Dokato 11, Minneapolis Henry 9, St. Croix Lutheran 5, Fairmont 3, Zimmerman 3, Waseca 2.

Class 2A Record Points

• 1. Chatfield (5) 2-0 67

• 2. Minneapolis North 2-0 59

• 3. Caledonia (2) 2-0 54

• 4. Barnesville 2-0 43

• 5. Pipestone Are 2-0 36

• 6. Jackson Co. Central 2-0 26

• 7. Eden Valley-Watkins 2-0 25

• 8. Blue Earth Area 2-0 18

• 9. Royalton 2-0 14

• 10. Kimball Area 2-0 12

Others receiving votes: Wadena-Deer Creek 9, Concordia Academy 6, Norwood Young America 5, Osakis 5, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 4, Hinckley-Finlayson 3, West Central Area-Ashby 3, Maple River 2, Pelican Rapids 2.

Class 1A Record Points

• 1. Minneota (2) 2-0 64

• 2. Mayer Lutheran (5) 2-0 63

• 3. BOLD 2-0 37

• 4. New York Mills 2-0 33

• 5. Lester Prairie 2-0 29

• 6. Mahnoment-Waubun 2-0 28

• 7. Fillmore Central 2-0 24

• 8. Murray Co. Central 2-0 23

• 9. Kerkhoven-M-S 2-0 22

• 9. Randolph 2-0 22

Others receiving votes: Deer River 15, Ottertail Central 8, Lakeview 7, Kenyon-Wanamingo 6, Red Lake County 4, Martin County West 2.

Nine-man Record Points

• 1. Wheaton/H-N (2) 2-0 49

• 2. Lanesboro (2) 2-0 42

• 3. Mountain Iron-Buhl 2-0 36

• 4. Fertile-Beltrami (1) 2-0 35

• 5. Hills-Beaver Creek 2-0 28

• 6. Spring Grove 2-0 26

• 7. Verndale 2-0 24

• 7. Red Rock Central 2-0 24

• 9. Kittson Central 2-0 21

• 9. Mabel-Canton (1) 2-0 21

Others receiving votes: LeRoy-Ostrander (1) 14, Renville Co. West 13, Cherry 9, Nevis 8, Grand Meadow 6, Win-E-Mac 2.