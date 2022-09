1 5 furlongs. State-bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,500.

5 • Ranger Gus (C. Roman) 4.00 2.40 2.10

3 • Deputy Law (E. Lara) 3.20 2.20

1 • Dynamometer (R. Eikleberry) 2.20

Time: :59.40. Exacta: 5-3, $5.30. Trifecta: 5-3-1, $6.80.

2 7½ furlongs. Turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $20,000. Purse: $20,540.

6 • Quantum Leap (C. Roman) 6.80 4.00 3.20

4 • Joe Phillips (K. Lopez) 4.20 3.40

2 • Souper Fortune (A. Quinonez) 4.60

Time: 1:28.17. Claimed: Quantum Leap, by Joel Campbell. Exacta: 6-4, $14.80. Trifecta: 6-4-2, $44.85. Superfecta: 6-4-2-3, $27.95. Daily double: 5-6, $6.60.

3 6 furlongs. State-bred. Fillies. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $35,000.

2 • Diamond Missy (A. Quinonez) 11.00 4.20 2.80

1 • Northern Charmer (C. Conning) 3.40 2.40

6 • It's Me (C. Roman) 2.20

Time: 1:16.31. Exacta: 2-1, $17.20. Trifecta: 2-1-6, $15.85. Superfecta: 2-1-6-4, $10.13. Pick 3: 5-6-2, $24.25. Daily double: 6-2, $23.40.

4 11⁄16 miles. Turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $15,401.

7 • Hoity Toity (A. Quinonez) 4.80 3.00 2.20

6 • She B Glamorous (R. Eikleberry) 3.00 2.20

2 • Indawin (H. Hernandez) 2.60

Time: 1:42.10. Scratched: All Native; Dreaming Biz. Claimed: Hoity Toity, by Bennie Woolley; Merlin's Sister, by Karl Broberg. Exacta: 7-6, $5.30. Trifecta: 7-6-2, $7.85. Superfecta: 7-6-2-9, $7.30. Pick 3: 6-2-3/4/7, $49.70. Pick 4: 5-6-2-3/4/7, $99.15. Daily double: 2-7, $17.10.

5 1 mile, 70 yards. Turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $36,700.

10 • That's Not Funny (J. Bridgmohan) 14.80 5.80 5.40

3 • Samyaza (C. Roman) 6.40 4.60

2 • War Chest (H. Hernandez) 3.60

Time: 1:38.50. Scratched: Perfect Wager. Claimed: War Chest, by Silva Rodriguez. Exacta: 10-3, $75.30. Trifecta: 10-3-2, $218.40. Superfecta: 10-3-2-6, $147.92. Pick 3: 2-3/4/7-10, $102.10. Daily double: 7-10, $14.30.

6 5 furlongs. Turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $31,000.

4 • Optimal Courage (R. Eikleberry) 4.80 3.00 2.60

2 • Bayou Colonel (H. Hernandez) 4.00 3.20

5 • Macho Rocco (K. Harr) 4.60

Time: :55.08. Claimed: Optimal Courage, by Miguel Silva. Exacta: 4-2, $7.90. Trifecta: 4-2-5, $24.55. Superfecta: 4-2-5-6, $26.87. Pick 3: 3/4/7-10-4, $39.70. Daily double: 10-4, $26.60.

7 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $11,500.

1 • Shinboro (C. Roman) 8.20 3.80 3.00

3 • Direct Action (C. Lindsay) 4.80 3.40

5 • Behavin Myself (K. Lopez) 3.20

Time: 1:41.37. Exacta: 1-3, $13.90. Trifecta: 1-3-5, $22.80. Superfecta: 1-3-5-2, $12.63. Pick 3: 10-4-1, $80.80. Pick 4: 3/4/7-10-4-1, $142.70. Pick 5: 2-3/4/7-10-4-1, $1,382.80. Daily double: 4-1, $14.90.

8 350 yards. Open. 2-year-olds. Futurity. Purse: $22,500.

5 • Dhr the Bomb Dot Com (R. Vega) 32.60 11.00 4.80

8 • Redoinit (S. Smith) 3.40 2.40

4 • Hidden Charms (R. Beverly Jr.) 2.60

Time: :18.28. Scratched: Makin It Rayne. Exacta: 5-8, $43.70. Trifecta: 5-8-4, $61.00. Superfecta: 5-8-4-7, $84.09. Pick 3: 4-1-5, $106.15. Daily double: 1-5, $123.20.

9 300 yards. Open. 2-year-olds. Allowance. Purse: $18,740.

2 • Ima Southern God (N. Goodwin) 2.60 2.10 2.10

3 • Iza B Quick (S. Smith) 3.20 2.40

4 • Peaceful Reign (E. Escobedo) 3.40

Time: :16.03. Exacta: 2-3, $6.10. Trifecta: 2-3-4, $12.80. Pick 3: 1-5-2, $74.80. Pick 4: 4-1-5-2, $192.95. Daily double: 5-2, $34.40.

Total handle: $1,245,233. Live handle: $85,590.

Jay Lietzau's results: Wednesday: 5-9 (.556). Totals: 160-512 (.313). Lock of the day: 29-49 (.592).