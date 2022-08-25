1 1 mile, 70 yards on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $20,000. Purse: $37,700.

6 • Scent of Success (Eikleberry) 4.00 2.80 2.10

5 • Summer Day (Wade) 6.20 2.20

4 • Clickbait (Roman) 2.10

Time: 1:37.05. Scratched: Owen's Pleasure. Exacta: 6-5, $10.50. Trifecta: 6-5-4, $8.40.

2 2 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $20,000. Purse: $20,718.

1 • Bibleman (Lopez) 6.40 3.00 2.20

3 • Perfect Fanny (Hernandez) 3.40 2.10

5 • Can He Storm (Eikleberry) 2.10

Time: 0:24.04. Exacta: 1-3, $8.70. Trifecta: 1-3-5, $7.90. Superfecta: 1-3-5-6, $2.97. Daily Double: 6-1, $6.60.

3 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $15,480.

6 • Daigle (Wade) 4.40 3.00 2.10

4 • All Native (Eikleberry) 4.60 2.20

3 • Golden Gopher (Bridgmohan) 2.10

Time: 1:35.69. Exacta: 6-4, $7.40. Trifecta: 6-4-3, $6.25. Superfecta: 6-4-3-2, $2.99. Pick 3: 3/6-1-6, $13.35. Daily Double: 1-6, $8.70.

4 6½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $15,000. Purse: $13,500.

5 • Scaryatcanterbury (Hernandez) 2.10 2.10 2.10

3 • Stun Gun (Barandela) 4.60 2.80

2 • Wildcat Hagrid (Lara) 2.60

Time: 1:19.56. Exacta: 5-3, $4.70. Trifecta: 5-3-7, $5.00. Superfecta: 5-3-7-1, $2.31. Pick 3: 1-6-5, $7.05. Pick 4: 3/6-1-6-5, $22.90. Daily double: 6-5, $3.00.

5 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $14,000.

5 • Tio Blas (Eikleberry) 14.80 7.00 4.60

4 • Knievel (Bridgmohan) 8.80 5.60

2 • Mark in Greeley (Lara) 3.00

Time: 1:34.00. Exacta: 5-4, $51.20. Trifecta: 5-4-2, $82.25. Superfecta: 5-4-2-3, $47.32. Pick 3: 6-5-5, $11.30. Daily Double: 5-5, $9.90.

6 5 furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $19,495.

9 • Cerulean (Wade) 4.80 2.80 2.40

4 • Swirling Wine (Hernandez) 3.60 3.00

6 • Courageous Cappen (Harr) 6.20

Time: 0:56.93. Scratched: Alittlebitalexis, Noel's Angel. Exacta: 9-4, $7.50. Trifecta: 9-4-6, $55.20. Superfecta: 9-4-6-1, $88.57. Pick 3: 5-5-3/8/9, $10.55. Daily Double: 5-9, $18.50.

7 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500.

4 • I Kickn (Barandela) 9.20 4.60 3.20

1 • American Union (Roman) 4.00 2.80

5 • Firery Tale (Lopez) 3.80

Time: 1:17.28. Exacta: 4-1, $15.80. Trifecta: 4-1-5, $33.00. Superfecta: 4-1-5-7, $15.10. Pick 3: 5-3/8/9-4, $43.50. Pick 4: 5-5-3/8/9-4, $59.60. Pick 5: 6-5-5-3/8/9-4, $170.35. Daily double: 9-4, $11.90.

8 250 yards. State bred. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden. Purse: $19,000.

2 • Relentless Flash (Escobedo) 2.60 2.10 2.10

5 • Dangerous Empress (Harr) 2.60 2.40

6 • Wtf Romero (Goodwin) 5.00

Time: 0:13.28. Scratched: Mr Navigator. Exacta: 2-5, $3.20. Trifecta: 2-5-6, $10.55. Superfecta: 2-5-6-1, $6.42. Pick 3: 3/8/9-4-2, $9.35. Daily Double: 4-2, $10.20.

9 330 yards. State bred. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden. Purse: $19,000.

1 • Eos Whiskey Girl (Goodwin) 23.60 9.20 6.80

5 • Lupito (Frink) 4.80 3.80

2 • Jjs Blue Moon (Estrada) 8.80

Time: 0:17.05. Exacta: 1-5, $49.90. Trifecta: 1-5-2, $167.55. Superfecta: 1-5-2-6, $160.37. Pick 3: 4-2-1, $62.15. Daily Double: 2-1, $14.20.

10 350 yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $17,940.

3 • Captivate This (Escobedo) 5.00 2.80 2.10

2 • Waitin On Eight (Alvidrez) 2.60 2.10

6 • Tomi Guns (Frink) 2.80

Time: 0:17.15. Exacta: 3-2, $4.80. Trifecta: 3-2-6, $6.95. Superfecta: 3-2-6-4, $3.00. Pick 3: 2-1-3, $25.90. Pick 4: 4-2-1-3, $226.75. Daily Double: 1-3, $34.70.

Total handle: $1,308,448. Live handle: $97,708.

Jay Lietzau's results: Wednesday: 3-10 (.300). Totals: 149-475 (.314). Lock of the day: 26-45 (.578).