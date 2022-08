CANTERBURY PARK WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

1 1 mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $30,000.

2 • Summer Mate (Roman) 5.00 2.80 2.10

5 • Taking Charge Desi (Fuentes) 3.40 2.10

4 • Bombarra Gold (Wade) 2.10

Time: 1:39.99. Exacta: 2-5, $12.40. Trifecta: 2-5-4, $4.05.

2 1 mile, 70 yards on turf. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $36,000.

6 • That`s Not Funny (Fuentes) 7.20 4.20 2.60

5 • Runaway Ready (Roman) 10.80 4.80

7 • Loring Park (Eikelberry) 2.40

Time: 1:39.89 . Exacta: 6-5, $26.70, $. Trifecta: 6-5-7, $42.65. Superfecta: 6-5-7-1, $39.41. Daily double: (2-6), $9.60.

3 5½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,500.

6 • Ruby's Red Devil (Eikelberry) 5.20 2.80 2.20

3 • Ranger Gus (Roman) 3.20 2.60

1 • Deputy Law (Lara) 3.00

Time: 1:05.39. Exacta: 6-3, $8.40. Trifecta: 6-3-2, $10.85. Superfecta: 6-3-2-7, $6.75. Pick 3: (2-6-1/6), 3 correct paid $14.40. Daily double: (6-6), $9.60

4 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $8,000. Purse: $20,000.

7 • Hard Attack (Eikelberry) 4.40 2.80 2.40

1 • Bigfoot City (Lara) 4.60 3.40

2 • Hold the Spice (Hernandez) 4.40

Time: 1:34.49. Exacta: 7-1, $9.10. Trifecta: 7-1-2, $24.00. Superfecta: 7-1-2-5, $11.83. Pick 3: (6-1,6-3,4,7), $14.60. Pick 4: (2-6-1,6-3,4,7), $48.10. Daily double: (6-7), $7.10

5 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $30,000.

8 • Casey's Law (Roman) 12.40 7.00 4.60

4 • Master Red (Lara) 12.60 5.80

5 • Hurt's So Bad (Eikelberry) 4.60

Time: 1:11.73. Exacta: 8-4, $82.20. Trifecta: 8-4-5, $274.00. Superfecta: 8-4-5-2, $280.53. Pick 3: (1,6-3,4,7-8), $25.30.

6 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $16,500.

1 • Marvelous Thunder (Harr) 6.80 3.60 3.00

7 • Riding the Train (Hernandez) 4.80 3.40

9 • Just Right Mike (Fuentes) 5.40

Time: 56.80. Exacta: 1-7, $12.80. Trifecta: 1-7-9, $52.60. Superfecta: 1-7-9-8, $44.69. Pick 3: (3,4,7-8-1,2), $30.10. Pick 4: (1,6-3,4,7-8-1,2), $78.40. Pick 5: (6-1,6-3,4,7-8-1,2), $493.80. Daily double: (8-1), $26.60.

7 Mystic Lakes Northland Juvenile Stakes. 350 yards. Open. 2-year-olds. Allowance. Purse: $20,000.

6 • Nunothat (Torres) 12.60 6.40 2.40

1 • Relentless Snow (Alvidrez) 10.80 4.40

9 • Elegant Dynastia (Quiroz) 2.10

8 • Southard Rocket (Escobedo) 2.10

Time: :17.92 . Exacta: 6-1, $81.40. Trifecta: 6-1-8, $64.26. Superfecta: 6-1-8-9, $32.58. Pick 3: (8-1,2-6), $57.50. Daily double: (1-6), 28.00

8 400 yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $68,175.

3 • Jesst for Speed (Gutierrez) 7.80 4.80 3.80

5 • Relentless Courage (Torres) 8.00 5.20

4 • Relentless Legacy (Thedford) 9.60

Time: :19.74. Exacta: 3-5, $34.30. Trifecta: 3-5-4, $182.50. Superfecta: 3-5-4-7, $662.03. Pick 3: (1/2-6-3), $56.45. Daily double: (6-3), $34.70

9 350 yards. Open. 2-year-olds. Purse: $105,100.

7 • Alotta Oh La La (Smith) 4.40 2.80 2.80

4 • Charlies Politician (Thedford) 4.40 3.60

3 • Waymakerr (Triana Jr.) 7.00

Time: :17.73 . Exacta: 7-4, $20.40. Trifecta: 7-4-3, $87.40. Superfecta: 7-4-3-6, $66.32. Pick 3: (6-3-2,7), 80.70. Daily double: (3-7), $12.30

10 350 yards. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden. Purse: $19,000.

4 • Reigning Guns (Smith) 4.20 2.40 2.10

3 • Karls Dirt Surfin (Cervantes) 2.40 2.`0

1 • Silvers Border Queen (Harr) 2.10

Time: :17.958. Exacta: 4-3, $5.40. Trifecta: 4-3-1, $5.30. Pick 3: (3-2,7-4), $28.80. Pick 4: (6-3-2,7-4), $218.90. Daily double: (7-4), $13.40

Total handle: $1,272,738. Live handle: $108,259.

Jay Lietzau's results: Wednesday: 1-10 (.100). Totals: 131-394 (.332). Lock of the day: 22-38 (.578).