CANTERBURY PARK WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

1 5 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $20,000. Purse: $33,045.

5 • Sir Wellington (A. Canchari) 3.20 2.40 2.10

4 • Bibleman (K. Lopez) 5.20 3.80

1 • Public Safety (L. Valenzuela) 3.20

Time: :56.26. Exacta: 5-4, $7.00. Trifecta: 5-4-1, $13.15.

2 6½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $16,000. Purse: $15,000.

4 • Makemebelieve (R. Chirinos) 3.40 2.40 2.10

3 • Eli's Girl (L. Valenzuela) 3.40 2.20

6 • Shaman's Prodigy (H. Hernandez) 2.10

Time: 1:17.30. Exacta: 4-3, $4.00. Trifecta: 4-3-6, $3.10. Superfecta: 4-3-6-2, $1.42. Daily double: 5-4, $3.30.

3 6 furlongs. State-bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $25,000. Purse: $17,500.

4 • Ranger Gus (C. Roman) 6.80 3.20 3.00

1 • Tapit Sam (L. Negron) 3.00 2.40

5 • Stun Gun (A. Quinonez) 3.00

Time: 1:10.50. Scratched: Wildcat Hagrid. Exacta: 4-1, $9.90. Trifecta: 4-1-5, $14.40. Superfecta: 4-1-5-7, $4.89. Pick 3: 5-4-4, $7.35. Daily double: 4-4, $9.60.

4 1 mile, 70 yards. Turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $15,670.

3 • Kalliniki (A. Canchari) 6.00 4.20 2.80

2 • She B Glamorous (L. Valenzuela) 6.40 4.00

4 • Starlight Twist (H. Hernandez) 3.80

Time: 1:39.82. Scratched: Midnight Garden. Claimed: Kalliniki, by Chris Richard. Exacta: 3-2, $15.90. Trifecta: 3-2-4, $24.35. Superfecta: 3-2-4-5, $12.90. Pick 3: 4-4-3/8, $16.35. Pick 4: 5-4-4-3/8, $31.05. Daily double: 4-3, $9.00.

5 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $20,000. Purse: $38,270.

3 • Devil Vision (K. Harr) 15.00 5.40 3.60

1 • Tashkent (A. Quinonez) 4.60 3.00

5 • Flatout Winner (L. Fuentes) 3.80

Time: 1:36.53. Exacta: 3-1, $28.10. Trifecta: 3-1-5, $58.85. Superfecta: 3-1-5-7, $53.61. Pick 3: 4-3/8-3, $48.20. Daily double: 3-3, $27.10.

6 11⁄16 miles. Turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $20,000. Purse: $19,500.

6 • Your Time's Coming (L. Wade) 8.60 4.20 3.00

2 • Mark in Greeley (E. Lara) 4.80 3.00

4 • Coastal Waters (R. Chirinos) 2.40

Time: 1:42.15. Exacta: 6-2, $21.20. Trifecta: 6-2-4, $24.45. Superfecta: 6-2-4-7, $22.19. Pick 3: 3/8-3-6, $70.40. Pick 4: 4-3/8-3-6, $239.65. Pick 5: 4-4-3/8-3-6, $904.90. Daily double: 3-6, $31.70.

7 400 yards. State-bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden. Purse: $19,000.

2 • Trippin Guns (D. Frink) 16.60 4.40 2.40

4 • Michael B (U. Cervantes) 2.40 2.10

7 • Jjs Full Moon (E. Escobedo) 2.20

Time: :20.24. Exacta: 2-4, $17.10. Trifecta: 2-4-7, $14.30. Superfecta: 2-4-7-5, $5.77. Pick 3: 3-6-2, $118.45. Daily double: 6-2, $19.90.

8 330 yards. State-bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $20,000.

4 • Makin Drama (L. Valenzuela) 12.20 4.80 3.00

2 • Flinging Paint (I. Suarez Ricardo) 3.00 2.20

5 • Favorite Gramma (K. Harr) 4.40

Time: :17.43. Exacta: 4-2, $11.90. Trifecta: 4-2-5, $28.00. Superfecta: 4-2-5-6, $12.51. Pick 3: 6-2-4, $105.20. Daily double: 2-4, $25.30.

9 330 yards. State-bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $20,000.

1 • Relentless Babe (E. Escobedo) 3.20 2.60 2.10

4 • Pr Little Miss Guns (B. Quiroz) 5.40 3.20

3 • Db Quick Sam (N. Goodwin) 5.00

Time: :17.10. Exacta: 1-4, $6.50. Trifecta: 1-4-3, $17.10. Superfecta: 1-4-3-5, $6.16. Pick 3: 2-4-1, $39.95. Daily double: 4-1, $10.20.

Total handle: $1,195,858. Live handle: $88,125.

Jay Lietzau's results: Wednesday: 3-9 (.333). Totals: 79-217 (.364). Lock of the day: 13-23 (.565).