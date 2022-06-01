CANTERBURY PARK WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

1 6 furlongs. State-bred. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,000.

3 • Mark of Valor (R. Fuentez) 5.40 2.80 2.80

6 • Option (I. Hernandez) 2.60 2.20

4 • Slim Chance (Barandela) 4.60

Time: 1:13.66. Exacta: 3-6, $5.00. Trifecta: 3-6-4, $15.00. Superfecta: 3-6-4-1, $7.26.

2 6½ furlongs. State-bred. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $40,000. Purse: $22,000.

2 • Bootlegtgin Posse (Lara) 5.60 3.00 2.20

5 • Stillwater Brown (K. Lopez) 4.20 3.00

4 • Uncle Al's Pal (L. Fuentes) 2.40

Time: 1:18.92. Exacta: 2-5, $23.40. Trifecta: 2-5-4, $36.70. Superfecta: 2-5-4-1, $13.71.

3 6½ furlongs. State-bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $25,000. Purse: $16,000.

6 • Moonshine Moxy (Valenzuela) 11.20 5.40 2.20

1 • Flash Flood (Quinonez) 4.00 2.10

5 • Stone Arch Bridge (Wade) 2.10

Time: 1:18.89. Exacta: 6-1, $18.20. Trifecta: 6-1-5, $14.75. Superfecta: 6-1-5-3, $4.91. Pick 3: 3-2-6, $30.00. Daily double: 2-6, $20.20.

4 1 mile. Turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $40,500.

1 • Let's Skedaddle (L. Fuentes) 4.20 2.60 2.20

5 • If You Want It (H. Hernandez) 5.00 3.20

6 • Good Mongolia (Bridgmohan) 5.60

Time: 1:33.70. Scratched: Jewel Azul; Lookin So Lucky. Exacta: 1-5, $8.30. Trifecta: 1-5-6, $26.10. Superfecta: 1-5-6-9, $17.37. Pick 3: 2-6-1/4/7, $29.50. Pick 4: 3-2-6-1/4/7, $98.45. Daily double: 6-1, $20.80.

5 6½ furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $20,000. Purse: $25,500.

5 • Thrill Ride (L. Fuentes) 4.60 2.60 2.10

7 • Magic Castle (I. Hernandez) 4.80 3.40

1 • Marquee Ride (Wade) 2.60

Time: 1:16.82. Claimed: Magic Castle, by Joel Berndt. Exacta: 5-7, $12.60. Trifecta: 5-7-1, $22.00. Superfecta: 5-7-1-2, $12.92. Pick 3: 6-1/4/7-5, $24.80. Daily double: 1-5, $6.60.

6 7½ furlongs. Turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $30,000.

8 • Rollin Blackout (Harr) 21.40 5.80 4.00

7 • Xtreme Gem (Chirinos) 2.40 2.20

9 • Fortunata (Arroyo) 18.40

Time: x. Exacta: 8-7, $. Trifecta: 8-7-9, $. Superfecta: 8-7-9-5, $. Pick 3: x. Daily double: 5-8, $.

7 5 furlongs. Turf. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $21,500.

3 • Major Attraction (Wade) 7.40 4.40 3.00

7 • Marvelous Thunder (Harr) 4.20 3.00

2 • Yankee Indiana (Lara) 4.60

9 • Sonnyisnotsofunny (Valenzuela) 3.20

Time: :55.71. Scratched: Master Guns. Exacta: 3-7, $13.50. Trifecta: 3-7-9, $24.80; 3-7-2, $47.30. Superfecta: 3-7-9-2, $46.26; 3-7-2-9, $66.05. Pick 3: 5-8-3, $78.85. Pick 4: 1/4/7-5-8-3, $178.60. Pick 5: 6-1/4/7-5-8-3, $1,993.35. Daily double: 8-3, $47.40.

8 330 yards. State-bred. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden. Purse: $19,000.

6 • Chloes Magic (Escobedo) 3.80 2.60 2.20

9 • Flinging Paint (Suarez Ricardo) 3.80 2.60

10 • Trippin Guns (Frink) 3.00

Time: :17.22. Scratched: Karls Dirt Surfin; Silvers Border Queen. Exacta: 6-9, $5.60. Trifecta: 6-9-10, $8.75. Superfecta: 6-9-10-2, $7.69. Pick 3: 8-3-3/4/6, $55.00. Daily double: 3-6, $14.50; 3-3, $4.90.

9 400 yards. State-bred. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $25,000.

5 • Relentless Legacy (Escobedo) 9.20 3.80 3.40

7 • Michael B (Cervantes) 9.80 7.40

2 • Tomi Guns (Frink) 6.20

Time: :20.04. Scratched: Shes a Tough Soldier; PR Little Miss Guns. Exacta: 5-7, $35.30. Trifecta: 5-7-2, $253.00. Pick 3: 3-3/4-6-5, $21.00. Daily double: 6-4, $2.20; 6-5, $9.90.

10 300 yards. State-bred. 2-year-olds. Purse: $25,000.

6 • Beep Beep Rev Rev (Escobedo) 2.60 2.10 2.10

4 • Relentless Flash (Suarez Ricardo) 7.80 4.20

3 • Blu Bye U (Valenzuela) 2.20

Time: :15:75. Exacta: 6-4, $12.60. Trifecta: 6-4-3, $11.05. Superfecta: 6-4-3-1, $5.69. Pick 3: 3/4/6-5-6, $5.95. Daily double: 5-6, $7.10.

Total handle: $1,806,133. Live handle: $85,208.

Jay Lietzau's results: Wednesday: 5-10 (.500). Totals: 28-71 (.394). Lock of the day: 4-7 (.571).