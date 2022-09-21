A procession of police cars and fire department vehicles will lead a "Final Patrol" procession down Anoka's Main Street Wednesday to pay their respects to a police officer who died last week.

Eric Groebner, who wore badge No. 29, worked for Anoka police for nine years and died unexpectedly Sept. 14 while at home. Services will be held at 11 a.m. at Eagle Brook Church on W. Main Street, followed by the procession from the church to Veteran's Memorial Park, the police department said.

The route will follow Hwy. 10 to West Main Street, to 7th Avenue to Harrison Street. Members of the public wishing to show support for Groebner's family and police should assemble on Main Street between noon and 12:30 p.m., the Anoka Police Department said.

"There is a hole in our hearts, but we know that we are better for knowing him, better for loving him, better for having met him," the department said in a Facebook post announcing Groebner's death last week. "May we all strive to be the police officer like Officer Groebner. A fair, kind, thoughtful and caring man."

Groebner leaves behind a wife and two children.

Eric exemplified "all the attributes our society needs in a public servant," a GoFundMe organized by family friends said. "He was unwavering in his morals and ethics and treated all those he had contact with true empathy and professionalism regardless of who he was interacting with."