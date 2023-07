Video

Webb Space Telescope reveals moment of stellar birth, dramatic close-up of 50 baby stars

The Webb Space Telescope is marking one year of cosmic photographs with one of its best yet: the dramatic close-up of dozens of stars at the moment of birth. NASA unveiled the latest snapshot Wednesday, revealing 50 baby stars in a cloud complex 390 light-years away.