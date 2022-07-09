Severe Threat Sunday

According to NOAA's SPC, there is a risk of strong to severe thunderstorms on Sunday. The main concerns will be large hail and damaging winds, but a few isolated tornadoes can't be ruled out.

Simulated Radar For Sunday

Here's the weather outlook from 12AM to 7PM Monday, which shows a strong line of thunderstorms moving through the Upper Midwest through the first half of the day. there could be a few more storms later in the afternoon/evening that could be a little on the stronger side as well.

Weather Outlook on Sunday

The weather outlook for Sunday will be warm and sticky with chances of showers and storms, some of which could be strong to severe. Highs in the Twin Cities will be around 90F, which will be nearly +5F above average. Some communities in western Minnesota will be in the mid 90s, which will be nearly +10F above average.

Precipitation Potential Through Tuesday

Here's the extended rainfall potential through Tuesday. Areas of heavy rainfall will be possible across the northern tier of the state with some 1" tallies possible. Rainfall amounts will be lighter across the southern half of the state with only a couple of tenths possible.

Precipitation Departure From Average Since Jan. 1st

Here's the precipitation departure from average so far this year. Note the Twin Cities is nearly -3.00" below average so far this year, but just an hour north, St. Cloud is nearly +6.00" above average, which is good enough for the 13th wettest start to any year on record there.

Minnesota Drought Update

Here's the latest drought update across Minnesota. Thanks to mostly dry weather over the last few weeks, much of southern Minnesota, including the Twin Cities, abnormally dry conditions have popped up. There is even a sliver of moderate drought in extreme southern MN.

Meteograms for Minneapolis

The hourly temps for Minneapolis on Sunday shows temperatures starting around 70 and warming to the upper 80s to near 90F by the afternoon. Showers and storms will be possible around midday and then again later in the. Keep in mind that some of the storms could be strong to severe with gusty winds and hail. Southerly winds will be strong with gusts near 30mph at times

Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis

The extended temperature outlook for Minneapolis shows at or slightly above average temperatures in the Twin Cities metro over the next few days. The warmest and most humid days will be Sunday and Thursday. Tuesday will be a slightly cooler day with highs only warming into the low/mid 80s.

Extended Weather Outlook For Minneapolis

The extended weather outlook over the next 7 days shows at or slightly above average temperatures through most of next week. There will showers and storms on Sunday lingering into Monday. Drier weather arrives midweek with another chance of showers and storms Friday & Saturday.

Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis

According to the ECMWF & GFS extended temperature outlook, temps over the next few days will be near average. Temperatures look to gradually warm as we head into mid July with a few more 90s possible. The second half of the month could be even hotter with highs warming into the 90s and possibly near 100F.

8 to 14 Day Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 day temperature outlook shows above average temps across much of the Central US, including the Midwest.

8 to 14 Day Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 Day precipitation outlook shows more active weather in place from the Desert Southwest.

We Now Have The Freedom To Say "Tornado"

By Paul Douglas

Tornadoes are still fickle, but at least we can talk about them in public. During the 19th and first half of the 20th century the US Weather Bureau prohibited forecasters from using the word tornado, for fear of inciting panic among the population. Just uttering the word meant "career suicide" according to historians. In 1948 a couple of Air Force meteorologists issued the first successful tornado forecast in Oklahoma, and the ban was lifted in 1950.

According to NOAA's Storm Prediction Center (SPC), Minnesota has experienced 64 (preliminary) tornadoes so far in 2022, twice the annual average. Also twice as many 90-degree days at MSP, and the midpoint of summer heat is this week.

If the sun stays out long enough we may hit 90F today. Throw in a juicy atmosphere (dewpoints near 70) with wind shear aloft, and you have ingredients for a few severe T-storms later on. Stay alert out there.

We cool into midweek before 90s return Thursday. Despite occasional swarms of storms, I'm concerned drought may return.

Extended Forecast

SUNDAY: Sticky, few severe storms. Winds: S 15-25. High: 90.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Showers & storms likely. Winds: SSW 5-15. Low: 71.

MONDAY: Partly sunny, passing T-storm. Winds: W 10-20. High: 87.

TUESDAY: AM sunshine, late PM T-storms (north). Winds: NW 10-20. Wake-up: 67. High: 83.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with lower humidity. Winds: N 5-10. Wake-up: 64. High: 82.

THURSDAY: Sunny and warmer. Winds: SE 7-12. Wake-up: 67. High: 90.

FRIDAY: Muggy again, chance of a T-storm. Winds: S 8-13. Wake-up: 71. High: 92.

SATURDAY: Humid with an isolated storm. Winds: SE 5-10. Wake-up: 72. High: 91.

This Day in Weather History

July 10th

2002: Intense rainfall causes extensive street flooding in St. Cloud. 2.70 inches of rain falls in 1 hour and 45 minutes at St. Cloud State University. People were stranded in their cars and had to be rescued by the fire department.

Average High/Low for Minneapolis

July 10th

Average High: 84F (Record: 106F set in 1936)

Average Low: 66F (Record: 49F set in 1945 & 1996)

Record Rainfall: 1.93" set in 2002

Record Snowfall: None

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

July 10th

Sunrise: 5:36am

Sunset: 8:59pm

Hours of Daylight: ~15 hours & 22 minutes

Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~ 1 minutes & 19 seconds

Daylight LOST since Winter Solstice (December 21st): ~ 15 minutes

Moon Phase for July 10th at Midnight

2.5 Days Until Full "Buck" Moon

1:38 p.m. CDT - Named for when the new antlers of buck deer push out from their foreheads in coatings of velvety fur. It was also often called the Full Thunder Moon, thunderstorms being now most frequent. Sometimes it's also called the Full Hay Moon. The moon will also arrive at perigee about 9.5 hours earlier, at 5 a.m. EDT (0900 GMT) at a distance of 221,993 miles (357,264 kilometers) from Earth. So, this will be the biggest full moon of 2022. Very high ocean tides can be expected during the next two or three days, thanks to the coincidence of perigee with full moon.

See more from Space.com HERE:

National High Temps Sunday

The weather outlook on Sunday shows above average temperatures across the Plains and the Midwest. However, many along the East Coast will be cooler than average, especially in the Mid-Atlantic States.

Severe Threat Sunday

According to NOAA's Storm Prediction Center, there is a risk of strong to severe thunderstorms across the High Plains and Midwest with large hail, damaging winds and even some tornadoes.

National Weather Outlook

Weather conditions through the Tuesday will be unsettled across the Midwest with some strong to severe storms possible. There will also be lingering showers and storms across the Gulf Coast and the Mid-Atlantic with locally heavy rainfall.

Extended Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Weather Prediction Center, areas of heavier precipitation will be found across the northern tier of the nation. There will also be heavy rainfall across the Gulf Coast and the Southeastern US.

Climate Stories

"'It's clear the lake is in trouble': Great Salt Lake reaches historic low"

"Water levels at Utah's Great Salt Lake reached a new historic low on Sunday, and officials project levels will continue to drop for the next few months. The lake's average daily surface water elevation was measured as 4,190.1 feet at the U.S. Geological Survey gauge at Saltair Boat Harbor on the southern end of the lake. Last year, on July 23, the same gauge recorded the average daily level of 4,191.3 feet, and the water level continued to plunge to 4,190.2 feet by late October. Officials believe the lake levels this year will also continue to plunge until fall or early winter when storms roll in and agricultural irrigation ends for the season. The persistent drought in the West, exacerbated by climate change, as well as water diversions from the Bear River Watershed have long contributed to its depletion."

See more from UPI HERE:

"Alaska Is on Pace for Another Historic Fire Season"

"The following essay is reprinted with permission from The Conversation, an online publication covering the latest research. Alaska is on pace for another historic wildfire year, with its fastest start to the fire season on record. By mid-June 2022, over 1 million acres had burned. By early July, that number was well over 2 million acres, more than twice the acreage of a typical Alaska fire season. Rick Thoman, a climate specialist at the International Arctic Research Center in Fairbanks, explains why Alaska is seeing so many large, intense fires this year and how the region's fire season is changing."

See more from Scientific American HERE:

"Common approach to keeping wildfire smoke out of US homes doesn't work, study finds"

"When drifting wildfire smoke brings hazardous air pollution to cities and towns across the country, public health officials urge residents to stay indoors, close windows, and use air filters. New research from Stanford University shows Americans are getting the message, yet still rarely succeed at keeping smoke from entering their homes. Researchers led by Marshall Burke, an associate professor of Earth system science, analyzed data from consumer-grade air pollution sensors in 1,520 single-family homes across the U.S., as well as nearby outdoor air pollution monitors, cell phones, social media posts, and Google searches in English and Spanish between 2016 and 2020."

See more from Phys.org HERE:

