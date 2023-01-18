Opinion editor's note: Star Tribune Opinion publishes a mix of national and local commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.

So much has changed so quickly as our beautiful city has faced devastating challenges in recent years.

I am a longtime resident of Minneapolis. I live here, work here and am proud to be part of this community. After graduating from the Carlson School at the University of Minnesota in 1994, I decided to stay in Minneapolis and build my career here. I have been a small-business owner in Uptown Minneapolis, primarily the Lake and Hennepin area, since the fall of 2000.

Having observed the changes over the last two decades, I must express my disappointment and frustration to our city's leadership. This is not meant to be a political post, but our city has faced a tragic downfall.

I join fellow Minneapolis residents and small-business owners in my plea to our city and state officials to save our city. Uptown's Lake and Hennepin intersection used to be one of the shining jewels of our beautiful community. Whenever I had visitors, I would proudly show it off to my friends, while also taking them to see other treasures: St. Anthony Main, downtown's Nicollet Mall.

I have watched in devastation as these places have entered a free-fall; decades-old businesses closing their doors faster than we can keep up.

So, I ask, I plead: Please save our city.

My story over a two-decade career is just one among many other small-business owners' stories in Uptown:

I was an investor/partner at Stella's Fish Cafe, an iconic Uptown establishment serving not only the neighborhood but also customers who came in from the broader metro area. We watched our business deteriorate over the past few years. The rise in crime and lack of safety for our customers and employees ushered in our unavoidable end.

After 17 years in business we finally decided to close our doors in the fall of 2022. The closure resulted in nearly 100 local jobs lost along with thousands in sales tax revenue to our city.

I was also a partner at reVamp Salonspa from October 2000 to November 2019. We served our neighborhood and attracted people to Uptown from all over the Twin Cities and neighboring states. The increase in crime and fear for our safety and for the safety of our mostly female suburban clientele left us with no choice but to close. The closure resulted in the loss of nearly 20 local jobs and, again, thousands of dollars in sales tax revenue for our city.

Additionally, I am a partner at a small print shop on Hennepin Avenue and 25th Street called Vital Print Press. We have been serving the local community for over a decade and employ a small, dedicated staff. We are concerned due to crime and safety issues in the area. The upcoming Hennepin Avenue construction, including the planned removal of short term street parking on Hennepin is another massive concern to us and many Uptown business owners on Hennepin.

Lastly, I am the managing partner of Urban Eatery, located in the Beach Club building across from Bde Maka Ska. We have been serving our community for over a decade and have consistently employed between 20 and 30 people. Our business has fallen to 50% of its pre-pandemic levels, and we believe the continued safety concerns are keeping many of our suburban customers away.

My heart aches for Minneapolis. I don't want to abandon my city, but, I am beginning to lose hope.

Is it more police presence we need? Is it holding criminals more accountable? Is it holding leadership accountable? Is it holding each other, the voters, accountable? I don't know the answer but I am open to working together on finding a solution.

We need action. We need help. Please save our city.

Farzad Freshtekhu is managing partner, Urban Eatery.