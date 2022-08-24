See more of the story

Name: Leah Payne, 27

City: Duluth

Current job: Looking for work in music therapy field

College: Colorado State University, graduate degree

Student loan debt: $40,000

Monthly loan bill: About $300/month

How will this affect you: "This is a big deal for us, now that we're married. That's $20,000, a huge amount of money for us. It's the difference between saving for a home or another car."

Current financial situation: "We have money for the things we need. (Now) I'll have some relief. We might not have to struggle."

Liz Bloch
Liz Bloch

Christa Lawler, Star Tribune

Name: Liz Bloch, 29

City: Mountain Iron, Minn.

Current job: Library tech

College: Started at Minnesota North College, transferred to University of Minnesota Duluth and is on a slow path toward graduation.

Student loan debt: $6,000

How will this affect you: Bloch has an hour commute to her job and two cars that are more than 16 years old. She would also like to move closer to Duluth.

Jonah Provance
Jonah Provance

Christa Lawler, Star Tribune

Name: Jonah Provance, 23

City: Duluth

Current job: Assistant manager of Love Creamery

College: Four years at University of Minnesota Duluth

Student loan debt: $17,000 in private loans and "I'm afraid to look at my federal loans" — the bulk of it.

Monthly loan bill: $400

How will this affect you: "Hopefully I can get out of debt sooner and think about seeing the world. I got engaged. Maybe I can think about giving my fiancé a decent sized wedding."

Current financial situation: "Money is always tight, but I'm fortunate to have a job that gives me hours and a livable wage."

Gracie Chartier
Gracie Chartier

Christa Lawler, Star Tribune

Name: Gracie Chartier, 20

City: Sturgeon Lake, Minn.

Current job: CNA at Evergreen Knoll, an assisted living facility in Cloquet

College: Lake Superior College

Student loan debt: $10-$11,000

Monthly loan bill: She's still in school and hasn't started paying yet

How will this affect you: "This changes a lot. I've been really stressed about leaving school and paying student loans and getting a house and car."

Current financial situation: She lives rent-free with her parents, but is paying for her own schooling

Braeden Malotky

City: Prior Lake

College: Arizona State University

Student loan debt: $10,000 for undergrad plus $45,000 for medical school

Current job: Medical student, University of Minnesota

How will this affect you: "At the end of the day, whatever we get will help."

Ashley Green Gomez
Ashley Green Gomez

Jenny Berg, Star Tribune

Name: Ashley Green Gomez, 34

City: Waite Park, Minn.

Current job: Owner, Green Thumb Etc. upholstery and floral shop in downtown St. Cloud

College: St. Cloud Technical & Community College and Hennepin Technical College

Student loan debt: $52,000

Monthly bill: Deferred based on income

How will this affect you: "[My loan] doesn't impact my life on a day-to-day basis. It's almost like I kind of forget that it's there. It's just another monthly bill. I see, do I qualify for deferment? Cool."

Current financial situation: OK. "No one who is self-employed is trying to be a millionaire."