After relying on a lot of familiar names for its post-pandemic resurgence, Minnesota's country music mega-party We Fest will turn to a couple hot newcomers as headliners in 2024.

"Son of a Sinner" hitmaker Jelly Roll and rising Texas star Parker McCallum are listed alongside one older favorite, Eric Church, at the top of the We Fest 2024 lineup announcement issued Tuesday. The roster was released ahead of tickets and camping packages going on sale Wednesday at 9 a.m. via wefest.com.

Other names on the initial list of performers for the 41st annual Aug. 1-3 camp-out at Soo Pass Ranch in Detroit Lakes include: more young, ascendant singers such as Koe Wetzel, Carly Pearce, Warren Zeiders and Paul Cauthen; midlevel veteran acts Trace Adkins, Lonestar and "Heard It in a Love Song" duo the Bellamy Brothers; and rock-to-country crossover star Elle King of "X's and O's" and "Worth a Shot" fame. The ever-affable Cowboy Troy is also on board to serve as emcee.

Rapping, tattooed Tennessee good-ol'-boy Jelly Roll is coming off a red-hot 2023 in which he played to a sold-out crowd at Mystic Lake Casino Amphitheater in July. Church remains a big draw, too, having last played in Minnesota to a packed U.S. Bank Stadium crowd with Morgan Wallen in 2022.

We Fest's announcement follows last week's 2024 lineup reveal for the Winstock festival in Winsted, Minn., which will feature "Try That in a Small Town" singer Jason Aldean and Cole Swindell in mid-June.