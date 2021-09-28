WCCO Radio host Jordana Green was back in the studio yesterday for the first time in more than a year and a half — after working from her bedroom during the pandemic and taking a leave to focus on her recovery from leukemia.

"It's a victorious day, my friends," Green told co-host Paul Douglas and producer David Josephson during the 3 p.m. broadcast. "I'm a bit euphoric right now being here with you."

Green, Douglas and Josephson were all back in the station's downtown Minneapolis studio together for the first time since the pandemic began, and she said they planned to "ease in" to a return, hosting the show from there often but not every day.

Green, who first announced her diagnosis last October, had been on a leave of absence to focus on her recovery over the summer. She returned to the air on Sept. 9, for an emotional interview with Sen. Amy Klobuchar about her own breast cancer treatment.

Recently, Green shared with listeners good news from her Mayo Clinic doctors, who said her cancer — a form of leukemia called T-cell acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL), had not returned.

Green, a New Jersey native who has been a station personality since 2012, captured her studio return on Instagram Live. Wearing a bright blue head scarf and a wide, beaming smile, she greeted viewers with a whisper while Douglas gave a live weather update.

"Oh my gosh! We're back in the studio!" Green said. "It feels crazy being back here. I haven't been back in the studio since March of 2020. Before cancer! It's a ghost town. But you know what, it's kind of cool to be back, and I'm thrilled."

Green, a mom of three, removed her headscarf to show off how her hair is growing in for the camera.