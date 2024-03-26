Tap the bookmark to save this article.

The 2024 Associated Press All-State team for Minnesota high school boys basketball, as voted on by statewide media:

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Jackson McAndrew, Wayzata

FIRST TEAM

Jackson McAndrew, senior, Wayzata

Isaac Asuma, senior, Cherry

Isaiah Johnson-Arigu, senior, Totino-Grace

Casmir Chavis, senior, Park Center

Daniel Freitag, senior, Bloomington Jefferson

SECOND TEAM

Kyle Jorgensen, senior, Minneapolis Washburn

Grayson Grove, senior, Alexandria

Jack Robison, senior, Lakeville North

Jayden Moore, sophomore, Hopkins

Andy Stefonowicz, senior, Minnetonka

Nolan Groves, junior, Orono

Poet Davis, senior, Minneapolis South

Patrick Rowe, senior, Chisago Lakes

Tameron Ferguson, senior, St. Cloud Tech

C.J. Armstrong, junior, Richfield

Past winners of the Player of the Year award:

2023 — Nolan Winter, Lakeville North

2022 — Braeden Carrington, Park Center

2021 — Chet Holmgren, Minnehaha Academy

2020 — Jalen Suggs, Minnehaha Academy

2019 — Matthew Hurt, Rochester John Marshall

2018 — Tre Jones, Apple Valley

2017 — Tre Jones, Apple Valley

2016 — Amir Coffey, Hopkins

2015 — Sacar Anim, DeLaSalle

2014 — Tyus Jones, Apple Valley and JP Macura, Lakeville North

2013 — Tyus Jones, Apple Valley and Reid Travis, DeLaSalle

2012 — Tyus Jones, Apple Valley

2011 — Joe Coleman, Hopkins

2010 — Marshall Bjorklund, Sibley East

2009 — Mike Bruesewitz, Henry Sibley

2008 — Cody Schilling, Ellsworth

2007 — Cole Aldrich, Bloomington Jefferson

2006 — Isaiah Dahlman, Braham

2005 — Isaiah Dahlman, Braham

2004 — Spencer Tollackson, Chaska

2003 — Kris Humphries, Hopkins

2002 — Kris Humphries, Hopkins

2001 — Rick Rickert, Duluth East

2000 — Adam Boone, Minnetonka and Rick Rickert, Duluth East

1999 — Shane Schilling, Minnetonka

1998 — Joel Przybilla, Monticello

1997 — Joel Przybilla, Monticello

1996 — Khalid El-Amin, Minneapolis North

1995 — Nate Holmstadt, Monticello and Robert Mestas, Minneapolis Roosevelt

1994 — Sam Jacobson, Park of Cottage Grove

1993 — Skipp Schaefbauer, Elk River

1992 — Trevor Winter, Slayton

1991 — Joel McDonald, Chisholm

1990 — Chad Kolander, Owatonna

