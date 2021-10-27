A very sweet Halloween treat

The Sugar Factory (Mall of America, sugarfactory.com/location/moa) knows what you did last summer, and is making one of its signature ice cream drinks to prove it.

Based on the movie and new Amazon Prime series "I Know What You Did Last Summer" — which was inspired by the Lois Duncan book of the same name — the all-things-over-the-top restaurant is offering its limited-edition I Know What You Did Insane Shake through Nov. 12. True to the Sugar Factory name, the shake is a blend of cookies-and-cream ice cream and vanilla soft-serve, served in a chocolate-dipped mug adorned with candy corn, "bones," gummy worms and Oreo crumbs. Whipped cream and an edible clown emoji seal the sugar-rush deal. This one is all treat, no tricks.

Halloween at the Farmers Market

Get an early start on trick-or-treating at the St. Paul Farmers Market. All market locations will have kid-friendly events Oct. 30 and 31 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in addition to its regular farmers market offerings.

The Lowertown market (290 E. 5th St., 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Sat., 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Sun.) will have live music and, for early birds, free coffee until 9 a.m. There will also be doughnuts and food from Chef Earls BBQ, Golden's Bagels, Natasha's Pierogi and MinneBun's steamed Bao buns.

For market locations, go to stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

A daylong celebration at Brother Justus

Brother Justus Whiskey Co. (3300 NE. 5th St., Mpls., brotherjustus.com) is having double the fun on Oct. 30 with two events.

The family-friendly Day of Play, from noon to 4 p.m., has outdoor activities, warm whiskey cider and barbecue from Flame Mobile Kitchen. (Whiskey-free cider and hot chocolate are available for kids.) Bring the dog, too — a canine costume contest starts at 1 p.m., with prizes that include a $250 gift card to the cocktail room.

Fast-forward to evening, which is an adults-only "Night of Fright" dance party and costume contest starting at 8 p.m. (Give your costume some thought — top prize is a $1,000 gift card.) Cost is $25; must be 21 or older and provide proof of vaccination.

For more information or to reserve your spot, go to brotherjustus.com.

Night of fright

Spend Halloween night at Constantine (1115 2nd Av. S., Mpls., constantinempls.com) for an Unholy Spirits party from 5 p.m. to midnight. There's a costume contest with prizes (winners announced at 10 p.m.); DJ Grant Mayland starts at 9 p.m. Attention, service workers: Show your clock-out slip and get a special spooky cocktail.

A different kind of Blood Moon

Speaking of special spooky cocktails, Rock Bottom (825 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., rockbottom.com) is celebrating Halloween with its special Blood Moon cocktail Oct. 29-31. The drink — rum, blood orange, fresh lime juice and ginger beer — is garnished with take-home vampire teeth, so if you dress in all black, your costume can be just a sip away. Rock Bottom is open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sun.-Thu., 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Fri.-Sat.

Raise your at-home party game

No need to go out on the town to have a special Halloween cocktail made for you. Tattersall Distilling (1620 Central Av. NE., Mpls.) has released its ready-to-drink Corpse Reviver #2 cocktail in 100ml "fun-sized" bottles ($5.99). Made with Tattersall gin, citrus and a touch of absinthe, it offers a fresh take on the classic cocktail. Best served shaken over ice or with bubbles, all that's missing is your own Halloween flair.

This is Tattersall's sixth ready-to-drink cocktail; the Corpse Reviver joins the Cosmo Bianco, Old Fashioned, Manhattan, Salty Dog and Bootlegger. Find them all in local liquor stores; for more information, go to tattersall.com.