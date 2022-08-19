NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:
Ross Stores Inc., down 99 cents to $91.01.
The discount retailer lowered its profit forecast for the year as inflation crimps consumer spending.
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., down $7.52 to $11.03.
Activist investor Ryan Cohen confirmed that he no longer owns any shares or options related to the home goods retailer.
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., down $1.27 to $18.02.
The chain of 950 movie theaters reaffirmed expectations for a weak slate of films during the third quarter.
General Motors Co., up 98 cents to $39.70.
The automaker reinstated its dividend.
Foot Locker Inc., up $6.41 to $38.39.
The athletic apparel and footwear company reported strong financial results and named a replacement for its retiring CEO.
Bill.com Holdings Inc., up $24.89 to $174.29.
The payment processing software company gave investors an encouraging earnings forecast for the year.
Madison Square Garden Entertainment Entertainment Corp., up $2.21 to $64.91.
The owner of Radio City Music Hall is considering separating its live entertainment business from its MSG Networks cable channel.
Wayfair Inc. down $14.33 to $57.01.
The furniture retailer is cutting about 870 employees, or 5% of its global workforce.