A municipal water main break Monday night in an industrial area of north Minneapolis continued to disrupt water flow Tuesday morning and has prompted the city to issue a water boil advisory to affected residents and business operators.

The "significant water main break" occurred about 5:45 p.m. Monday in the 2900 block of 2nd Street N., and "city crews are working to repair the break and restore service to impacted customers as quickly as possible," read a statement from City Hall issued about 9:45 a.m. Tuesday.

The city statement said the boil water advisory covers N. 3rd Street from Lowry Avenue south to 26th Avenue, and N. 4th Street from 29th Avenue south to 26th Avenue.

Customers in the impacted area "are asked to boil water for three minutes before using it for cooking or drinking," the statement continued. "The advisory will remain in effect until the city determines the water is safe to drink [without first boiling]."

In a tweet early Tuesday afternoon, the city elaborated that the advisory in this area "is issued out of an abundance of caution. Advisories are issued when there is a possibility for water to become contaminated. An advisory does not mean that the water is contaminated."

Bottled water handed out

In concert with the advisory, the statement added, the city is distributing bottled water for residents in the impacted area. A pick-up site has been created in Farview Park, 621 N. 29th Av.

Key city officials have also scheduled an update for 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Speaking will be Public Works Director Margaret Anderson Kelliher and Annika Bankston, director of Water Treatment and Distribution Services.

Earlier Tuesday, city spokesman Casper Hill said that "properties within about a 1/3-mile radius of the break continue to be impacted by water disruptions.

Hill said some people "may experience yellow, brown or rust-colored water. This occurs when mineral deposits in iron pipes are disturbed."

The spokesman recommended checking the water hourly by running cold water in the lowest spot on the property for two to three minutes each time.

Once the water runs clear, Hill continued, flush the pipes by running all cold water taps for a few minutes.

Timothy Curl, a custodian at Lowry Towers, a Minneapolis Public Housing Authority building in the affected area, said the tap water seemed to be "running clear now" about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Curl has heard that residents of the high-rise at 315 Lowry Av. N. are concerned but he hasn't had to do anything different because of the water-main break.

Notices taped to doors

At some addresses along N. 4th Street and N. 3rd Street, city notices were taped to doors of apartments and houses informing residents of the water main break and advising they boil water for cooking and drinking.

Resident Nancy Williams said she had communicated with her neighbors Monday night about the water main break and received the city's notice, too. She and her wife live on separate floors of the home, she said.

She said communication from the city about the problem had been good so far.

"We still had water but it was very, very slow — no water pressure," Williams said about the water Monday night, adding that she was able to flush the toilet.

She said she doesn't drink water from the tap but buys it in jugs from the co-op instead, so she hasn't had to boil any.

"That's [for] my coffee in the morning," she said. "That's the most important."

Hodan Roble, who lives in an apartment in the affected area, said she only moved in two days ago. She said she wasn't worried about the break and the water had seemed fine last night and today. She boiled water for cooking, but would have done that anyway, she said.