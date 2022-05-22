More than 40 St. Louis Park residents woke up Saturday morning to flooded basements after a water main ruptured on Minnetonka Boulevard.

City officials say 40 to 45 homes on Quebec, Sumter and Rhode Island avenues were affected by the flooding. There was no apparent cause, but officials confirmed it was not connected to construction of a nearby apartment building.

Crews were on site at 7 a.m. to stop the flow of a 12-inch water main that flows underground through the sanitary sewer. They went door to door notifying residents but officials say only two homes were without water while repairs were underway. Water was restored by 5 p.m.

"This was a very unfortunate incident and we were very appreciative of the understanding and patience of the affected homeowners," said Jay Hall, utilities superintendent, in a statement Sunday. "We were also very proud of city crews who responded quickly to shut off the water, talk with affected homeowners and repair the break by the end of the day."

Affected homeowners were provided with claim liability forms to file with the League of Minnesota Cities Insurance Trust, in addition to working with their own insurance companies. The city said the incident did not affect the water supply for the city.

Minnetonka Boulevard remains closed between Texas and Sumter until Monday afternoon.