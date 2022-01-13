Another winter storm is taking aim at Minnesota and the western part of the state is in the bullseye.

The Twin Cities metro won't escape entirely, with 2 to 4 inches expected Friday. But that is far less than the 7 to 10 inches predicted in places such as Worthington, Marshall, Morris and Fergus Falls where a winter storm warning will last from midnight Thursday through Friday evening, the National Weather Service said.

Snow falling at 1 inch per hour is possible in the warning area, the weather service said.

A band for 4 to 8 inches of snow is possible along a line from Alexandria southeast to Albert Lea. A winter storm watch will be in effect from midnight Thursday through Friday night, including areas near Willmar, Hutchinson and Mankato. The heaviest snowfall rates are expected from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. the Minnesota River, the weather service said.

"Travel could be very difficult," the weather service said.

The storm is likely to graze the metro area with the western suburbs in line to see 2 to 4 inches while amounts in the eastern suburbs could be less.

"There will be a sharp gradient of lowering snowfall totals as you head into eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin," the weather service said.

Behind the storm, the Twin Cities will see seasonable temperatures with highs in the teens and 20s through Wednesday under mostly sunny skies, the weather service said.