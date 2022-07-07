See more of the story You can watch Wednesday's press conference from Target Center here: More on Gobert from the Star Tribune: Gobert calls joining Timberwolves 'most exciting situation' for career New center Rudy Gobert envisions a good fit with the organization and fellow big man Karl-Anthony Towns. Scoggins: Finch goes mad scientist talking about new Twin Towers Pairing big men Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert, while most NBA teams are going small will either be a bold stroke or a miserable fail. But it's a gamble worth taking. Here's why 'winning' the Gobert deal will be complicated for Wolves The blockbuster trade, announced last week, will have countless twists and turns. And it will likely be easier to determine if the Timberwolves 'lost' the trade than if they 'won' it. How Gobert might fit on the court, on the books with Wolves Wolves Insider: All-Star center Rudy Gobert will provide a huge upgrade to the defense and should relieve some pressure on Karl-Anthony Towns on the offensive end.