"Why does the forecast keeping CHANGING, Paul? Can't you make up your mind?" It's annoying for all involved (we don't like it either), but weather forecasts change as you get closer to a specific date or event. Why? Fresher, more accurate data from weather balloons, weather satellites, airports and airplanes; the "fuel" that powers the weather model "engines" we use to place our weather bets.

We have great data over North America, Europe and much of Asia, but over the world's oceans there are no balloon launches. We are putting together a jigsaw puzzle with many of the pieces missing. That's why the forecast "busts" from time to time.

We salvaged a nice Saturday but PM T-storms are likely later Sunday with pop-up showers and T-storms lingering into Tuesday. I see low 80s for high temperatures much of this week, close to average, but models suggest 90s next weekend. It would be wildly premature to write off summer heat yet. And wildfire smoke. Which is almost impossible to predict more than 24 hours out.