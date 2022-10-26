The Minneapolis City Council will hold a public hearing at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday seeking feedback on whether Brian O'Hara should become the city's next police chief. Click here to watch.
Most Read
-
Man admits helping son hide bodies in Wisconsin farm field after St. Paul quadruple murder
-
City of Minneapolis plans to buy George Floyd Square gas station
-
Man sentenced for violent cellphone robbery in downtown Minneapolis
-
'Shelter-in-place' alert reaches more Twin Cities cellphones than intended
-
Man who fled Burnsville police, crashed and killed teen passenger gets 5 years