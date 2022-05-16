Washington Mystics (3-1, 1-0 Eastern Conference) at Dallas Wings (2-1)

Arlington, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Wings host the Washington Mystics.

Dallas finished 14-18 overall a season ago while going 7-9 at home. The Wings averaged 81.1 points per game while shooting 42.0% from the field and 35.4% from deep last season.

Washington went 12-20 overall with a 4-12 record on the road a season ago. The Mystics averaged 79.8 points per game last season, 29.7 in the paint, 15.1 off of turnovers and 4.8 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Wings: None listed.

Mystics: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.