Washington Nationals (6-13, fifth in the NL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (11-9, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Chad Kuhl (0-1, 8.59 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, nine strikeouts); Twins: Pablo Lopez (1-1, 1.73 ERA, .81 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Twins -282, Nationals +233; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Minnesota Twins.

Minnesota has an 11-9 record overall and a 4-3 record at home. Twins pitchers have a collective 3.15 ERA, which ranks fourth in MLB play.

Washington has a 6-13 record overall and a 4-4 record on the road. The Nationals are 2-0 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams square off Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joey Gallo has a double and five home runs for the Twins. Donovan Solano is 11-for-35 with four doubles and two RBI over the last 10 games.

Jeimer Candelario has three doubles, three home runs and nine RBI for the Nationals. Luis Garcia is 10-for-37 with a double, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 5-5, .227 batting average, 3.67 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Nationals: 3-7, .228 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Twins: Kenta Maeda: day-to-day (ankle), Kyle Farmer: 10-Day IL (face), Gilberto Celestino: 60-Day IL (thumb), Josh Winder: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ronny Henriquez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (wrist), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Ildemaro Vargas: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Corey Dickerson: 10-Day IL (calf), Israel Pineda: 10-Day IL (finger), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carter Kieboom: 10-Day IL (finger)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.