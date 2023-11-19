Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Milwaukee Bucks (9-4, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (2-10, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee faces the Washington Wizards after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 40 points in the Bucks' 132-125 victory over the Dallas Mavericks.

The Wizards are 1-9 in conference games. Washington averages 14.6 turnovers per game and is 2-3 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Bucks are 8-4 against conference opponents. Milwaukee ranks fifth in the league averaging 14.7 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 38.1% from deep. Damian Lillard leads the team averaging 3.0 makes while shooting 30.0% from 3-point range.

The Wizards are shooting 47.6% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 46.2% the Bucks allow to opponents. The Bucks are shooting 49.1% from the field, 0.5% lower than the 49.6% the Wizards' opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyus Jones is averaging 13.7 points and 6.7 assists for the Wizards. Kyle Kuzma is averaging 23.6 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

Antetokounmpo is averaging 24.5 points, 11.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals and two blocks for the Bucks. Malik Beasley is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 1-9, averaging 113.6 points, 37.7 rebounds, 27.6 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.6 points per game.

Bucks: 7-3, averaging 119.9 points, 41.5 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.1 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: Delon Wright: out (knee).

Bucks: Chris Livingston: day to day (ankle), Khris Middleton: day to day (knee), Jae Crowder: out (groin), MarJon Beauchamp: day to day (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.